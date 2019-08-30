Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Enrique Quinones, Webster Groves (vs Jackson, 8/30)
|11-24-2
|140
|0
|Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)
|6-15-0
|119
|1
|Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)
|8-10-0
|104
|1
|Jayden Birkner, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/30)
|5-9-1
|77
|1
|Mitchell DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)
|4-16-1
|57
|0
|Clayton Riddle, Grandview (vs Scott City, 8/30)
|3-4-0
|36
|0
|George Williams, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 8/30)
|1-3-1
|9
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)
|15
|181
|1
|Arlen Harris Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)
|9
|173
|4
|Chase Ward, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/30)
|19
|106
|1
|Mitchell DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)
|11
|101
|2
|George Williams, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 8/30)
|10
|94
|1
|Jayden Birkner, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/30)
|9
|93
|2
|Frank Ford, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/30)
|12
|85
|0
|Tyler Stieffermann, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)
|7
|65
|1
|Kasey Grayer, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 8/30)
|21
|62
|0
|Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)
|12
|62
|2
|Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 8/30)
|23
|61
|2
|Alonzo MacDonald, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)
|9
|49
|0
|Kyle Taylor, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)
|1
|45
|1
|Christian Polk, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)
|3
|41
|0
|David Creath, Grandview (vs Scott City, 8/30)
|16
|39
|0
|Aidan McLean, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)
|2
|37
|1
|Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)
|8
|29
|0
|Kaleb Barriger, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/30)
|7
|23
|0
|Clayton Riddle, Grandview (vs Scott City, 8/30)
|10
|22
|0
|Maurion Clemons, Webster Groves (vs Jackson, 8/30)
|12
|19
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Jacobie Banks, Webster Groves (vs Jackson, 8/30)
|3
|70
|0
|Andrew Patton, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)
|2
|50
|0
|Michael Parr Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)
|2
|46
|0
|Ryan Kell, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)
|1
|45
|1
|Jerqon Conners, Webster Groves (vs Jackson, 8/30)
|2
|40
|0
|Gavin Mueller, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)
|2
|26
|0
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)
|2
|25
|0
|Aidan McLean, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)
|1
|25
|0
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)
|1
|22
|0
|Colin Massey, Grandview (vs Scott City, 8/30)
|1
|17
|0
|Kameron Yancey, Webster Groves (vs Jackson, 8/30)
|5
|16
|0
|Kyle Taylor, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)
|2
|16
|0
|Ryan Ruble, Grandview (vs Scott City, 8/30)
|1
|15
|0
|Kevin Jones, Webster Groves (vs Jackson, 8/30)
|1
|14
|0
|Nathan DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)
|1
|10
|0
|Ethan Hudson, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)
|1
|10
|1
|Cade Woodfin, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 8/30)
|1
|9
|0
|Clyde Clark, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)
|1
|5
|0
|David Creath, Grandview (vs Scott City, 8/30)
|1
|4
|0
|Seth Tucker, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)
|1
|2
|0