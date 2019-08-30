Subscribe for 99¢

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Enrique Quinones, Webster Groves (vs Jackson, 8/30)11-24-21400
Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)6-15-01191
Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)8-10-01041
Jayden Birkner, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/30)5-9-1771
Mitchell DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)4-16-1570
Clayton Riddle, Grandview (vs Scott City, 8/30)3-4-0360
George Williams, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 8/30)1-3-190

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)151811
Arlen Harris Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)91734
Chase Ward, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/30)191061
Mitchell DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)111012
George Williams, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 8/30)10941
Jayden Birkner, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/30)9932
Frank Ford, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/30)12850
Tyler Stieffermann, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)7651
Kasey Grayer, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 8/30)21620
Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)12622
Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 8/30)23612
Alonzo MacDonald, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)9490
Kyle Taylor, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)1451
Christian Polk, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)3410
David Creath, Grandview (vs Scott City, 8/30)16390
Aidan McLean, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)2371
Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)8290
Kaleb Barriger, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/30)7230
Clayton Riddle, Grandview (vs Scott City, 8/30)10220
Maurion Clemons, Webster Groves (vs Jackson, 8/30)12190

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Jacobie Banks, Webster Groves (vs Jackson, 8/30)3700
Andrew Patton, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)2500
Michael Parr Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)2460
Ryan Kell, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)1451
Jerqon Conners, Webster Groves (vs Jackson, 8/30)2400
Gavin Mueller, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/30)2260
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)2250
Aidan McLean, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)1250
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)1220
Colin Massey, Grandview (vs Scott City, 8/30)1170
Kameron Yancey, Webster Groves (vs Jackson, 8/30)5160
Kyle Taylor, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)2160
Ryan Ruble, Grandview (vs Scott City, 8/30)1150
Kevin Jones, Webster Groves (vs Jackson, 8/30)1140
Nathan DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs Clopton, 8/30)1100
Ethan Hudson, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)1101
Cade Woodfin, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 8/30)190
Clyde Clark, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)150
David Creath, Grandview (vs Scott City, 8/30)140
Seth Tucker, Lutheran St. Charles (vs West Hancock, 8/30)120

