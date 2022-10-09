Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs MICDS, 10/8)
|27-49-2
|316
|2
|AJ Banks, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 10/7)
|21-29-1
|287
|1
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)
|14-26-2
|277
|2
|Grant Gibson, Summit (vs Oakville, 10/7)
|17-28-0
|272
|4
|Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Soldan, 10/7)
|16-23-0
|253
|5
|Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/7)
|13-18-0
|252
|4
|Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)
|10-20-0
|243
|5
|Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Bayless, 10/7)
|10-12-1
|232
|4
|Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/6)
|9-17-0
|214
|4
|Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/7)
|12-29-1
|201
|0
|Joey Bradley, Oakville (vs Summit, 10/7)
|6-23-1
|201
|2
|Liam Hughes, Union (vs Owensville, 10/7)
|11-18-0
|192
|4
|Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 10/7)
|12-15-0
|179
|2
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/7)
|7-10-0
|165
|3
|Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Maryville, 10/8)
|8-19-0
|160
|2
|Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 10/7)
|9-14-0
|159
|3
|Seth Stack, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/7)
|9-24-1
|157
|0
|Cole McKey, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/7)
|7-7-0
|148
|3
|Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Roxana, 10/7)
|12-20-1
|147
|1
|Gerard Grewe, Priory (vs Alton Marquette, 10/6)
|9-15-0
|145
|1
Best rushing performances (5+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/7)
|29
|352
|7
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Pattonville, 10/7)
|44
|269
|5
|Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Soldan, 10/7)
|25
|255
|1
|Jordyn Beverly, Marion (vs Centralia, Illinois, 10/7)
|30
|227
|3
|Colton Kossuth, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/7)
|32
|197
|1
|Robert Hamilton, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)
|23
|185
|1
|Brayden Miller, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/7)
|7
|178
|1
|Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/7)
|21
|177
|1
|Dylan Macon, John Burroughs (vs Westminster, 10/8)
|9
|175
|2
|Correyontae Midgett, Cahokia (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 10/7)
|17
|171
|1
|Connor O'Neal, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/7)
|17
|166
|4
|Jalen Riad, Priory (vs Alton Marquette, 10/6)
|9
|153
|1
|Brandon Biggs, John Burroughs (vs Westminster, 10/8)
|8
|153
|3
|Greyson Brewer, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia, 10/7)
|16
|151
|1
|Hunter Keene, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell North, 10/7)
|11
|144
|3
|Kam Bailey, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)
|15
|135
|2
|Landun Taylor, Carlyle (vs Sparta, 10/7)
|15
|135
|2
|Jacob Fisher, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia, 10/7)
|20
|133
|2
|Amir Johnson, Centralia, Illinois (vs Marion, 10/7)
|21
|131
|3
|Travis Porter, Highland (vs Waterloo, 10/7)
|12
|126
|2
Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Javeion Tiller, Summit (vs Oakville, 10/7)
|8
|137
|2
|Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)
|4
|128
|3
|Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Bayless, 10/7)
|3
|125
|1
|Cole Buscher, Lutheran South (vs MICDS, 10/8)
|8
|124
|0
|Trey Trennepohl, North Point (vs Soldan, 10/7)
|7
|116
|2
|Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Roxana, 10/7)
|8
|114
|1
|Trenton Livingston, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/6)
|4
|113
|1
|Corey Simms, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/7)
|4
|107
|1
|Zach Wetzel, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/7)
|3
|106
|1
|Keshawn Lyons, Cahokia (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 10/7)
|2
|105
|1
|Hayden Burke, Union (vs Owensville, 10/7)
|4
|105
|2
|Nadeem Jalali, Oakville (vs Summit, 10/7)
|4
|102
|0
|Vance Gross, Lutheran North (vs Maryville, 10/8)
|5
|102
|1
|Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)
|5
|100
|1
|Jackson Carruthers, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 10/7)
|7
|100
|0
|AJ Patrick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs North County, 10/7)
|4
|100
|2
|Jaden Thomas, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/7)
|5
|98
|0
|Tucker Murphy, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 10/7)
|7
|94
|0
|Matt Manocchio, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 10/7)
|9
|92
|0
|Charleston Coldon, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 10/7)
|4
|92
|1