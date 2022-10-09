 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

  • 0

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs MICDS, 10/8)27-49-23162
AJ Banks, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 10/7)21-29-12871
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)14-26-22772
Grant Gibson, Summit (vs Oakville, 10/7)17-28-02724
Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Soldan, 10/7)16-23-02535
Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/7)13-18-02524
Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)10-20-02435
Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Bayless, 10/7)10-12-12324
Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/6)9-17-02144
Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/7)12-29-12010
Joey Bradley, Oakville (vs Summit, 10/7)6-23-12012
Liam Hughes, Union (vs Owensville, 10/7)11-18-01924
Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 10/7)12-15-01792
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/7)7-10-01653
Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Maryville, 10/8)8-19-01602
Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 10/7)9-14-01593
Seth Stack, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/7)9-24-11570
Cole McKey, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/7)7-7-01483
Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Roxana, 10/7)12-20-11471
Gerard Grewe, Priory (vs Alton Marquette, 10/6)9-15-01451

Best rushing performances (5+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/7)293527
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Pattonville, 10/7)442695
Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Soldan, 10/7)252551
Jordyn Beverly, Marion (vs Centralia, Illinois, 10/7)302273
Colton Kossuth, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/7)321971
Robert Hamilton, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)231851
Brayden Miller, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/7)71781
Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/7)211771
Dylan Macon, John Burroughs (vs Westminster, 10/8)91752
Correyontae Midgett, Cahokia (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 10/7)171711
Connor O'Neal, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/7)171664
Jalen Riad, Priory (vs Alton Marquette, 10/6)91531
Brandon Biggs, John Burroughs (vs Westminster, 10/8)81533
Greyson Brewer, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia, 10/7)161511
Hunter Keene, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell North, 10/7)111443
Kam Bailey, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)151352
Landun Taylor, Carlyle (vs Sparta, 10/7)151352
Jacob Fisher, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia, 10/7)201332
Amir Johnson, Centralia, Illinois (vs Marion, 10/7)211313
Travis Porter, Highland (vs Waterloo, 10/7)121262

Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Javeion Tiller, Summit (vs Oakville, 10/7)81372
Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)41283
Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Bayless, 10/7)31251
Cole Buscher, Lutheran South (vs MICDS, 10/8)81240
Trey Trennepohl, North Point (vs Soldan, 10/7)71162
Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Roxana, 10/7)81141
Trenton Livingston, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/6)41131
Corey Simms, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/7)41071
Zach Wetzel, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/7)31061
Keshawn Lyons, Cahokia (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 10/7)21051
Hayden Burke, Union (vs Owensville, 10/7)41052
Nadeem Jalali, Oakville (vs Summit, 10/7)41020
Vance Gross, Lutheran North (vs Maryville, 10/8)51021
Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)51001
Jackson Carruthers, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 10/7)71000
AJ Patrick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs North County, 10/7)41002
Jaden Thomas, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/7)5980
Tucker Murphy, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 10/7)7940
Matt Manocchio, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 10/7)9920
Charleston Coldon, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 10/7)4921
