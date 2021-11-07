Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Marion, 11/6)
|17-25-5
|315
|3
|Evan Noelle, Marion (vs Mascoutah, 11/6)
|16-21-1
|305
|3
|Mason Brown, Summit (vs Lafayette, 11/5)
|18-29-0
|271
|3
|Malious Cain, Vashon (vs Gateway STEM, 11/5)
|10-15-1
|253
|4
|Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/5)
|8-14-0
|232
|4
|LaVonta Clerk, Soldan (vs MICDS, 11/6)
|23-32-3
|229
|1
|Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs Marquette, 11/5)
|16-26-2
|220
|3
|Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Potosi, 11/5)
|15-23-1
|220
|3
|Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Hazelwood Central, 11/5)
|10-20-0
|211
|1
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs SLUH, 11/5)
|13-25-1
|191
|2
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/5)
|10-20-1
|181
|2
|Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Grandview, 11/5)
|7-8-0
|165
|3
|Brandon Keen, Lafayette (vs Summit, 11/5)
|15-30-3
|164
|0
|Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs De Smet, 11/5)
|14-21-2
|154
|1
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Oak Lawn Richards, 11/6)
|8-12-0
|146
|2
|Liam Hughes, Union (vs Pacific, 11/5)
|7-16-0
|139
|3
|Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 11/5)
|6-6-0
|138
|2
|Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Johnston City, 11/6)
|10-17-0
|131
|3
|Reagan Andrew, MICDS (vs Soldan, 11/6)
|6-15-1
|119
|1
|Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/5)
|3-7-0
|116
|1
Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Jobe Smith, North County (vs Farmington, 11/5)
|11
|338
|5
|Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Ladue, 11/5)
|42
|309
|4
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Poplar Bluff, 11/5)
|34
|248
|3
|Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Potosi, 11/5)
|20
|235
|4
|Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs Festus, 11/5)
|25
|232
|1
|Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs De Smet, 11/5)
|15
|203
|2
|Dalton Voss, Union (vs Pacific, 11/5)
|14
|194
|0
|Gary Barbour, Chaminade (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/5)
|23
|183
|2
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/5)
|15
|154
|3
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/5)
|14
|153
|2
|Steven Hall, MICDS (vs Soldan, 11/6)
|11
|131
|2
|Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Murphysboro, 11/6)
|8
|129
|1
|Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Grandview, 11/5)
|2
|127
|1
|De'Marea Ball-Brown, Vashon (vs Gateway STEM, 11/5)
|17
|117
|1
|Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Johnston City, 11/6)
|19
|110
|1
|Dierre Hill Jr., Vashon (vs Gateway STEM, 11/5)
|4
|108
|2
|Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 11/5)
|21
|103
|1
|Nolan Reed, North County (vs Farmington, 11/5)
|8
|95
|1
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs University City, 11/5)
|7
|90
|2
|Elijah Stevens, Summit (vs Lafayette, 11/5)
|9
|89
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Zach Smith Jr., Vashon (vs Gateway STEM, 11/5)
|4
|184
|1
|Drew Krobath, Summit (vs Lafayette, 11/5)
|9
|155
|2
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Marion, 11/6)
|4
|149
|2
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Marion, 11/6)
|8
|138
|1
|Ethan Kissell, Duchesne (vs Grandview, 11/5)
|4
|136
|2
|Josh Gibbs, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/5)
|5
|133
|1
|Venson Newsom, Marion (vs Mascoutah, 11/6)
|4
|122
|1
|Nathan Ryan, Troy Buchanan (vs Hazelwood Central, 11/5)
|5
|118
|1
|Camden Pye, Summit (vs Lafayette, 11/5)
|6
|104
|1
|Winston Moore, MICDS (vs Soldan, 11/6)
|3
|101
|1
|Grant Manion, Park Hills Central (vs Potosi, 11/5)
|5
|99
|0
|Thomas Prevost , Chaminade (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/5)
|1
|97
|1
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs SLUH, 11/5)
|7
|90
|1
|Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs Oak Lawn Richards, 11/6)
|5
|89
|2
|Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Marquette, 11/5)
|2
|88
|1
|Zach McGee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/5)
|3
|86
|1
|Braden Miller, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/5)
|2
|84
|2
|Ethan Lollar, Troy Buchanan (vs Hazelwood Central, 11/5)
|3
|81
|0
|Brady Flanagan, Eureka (vs Ladue, 11/5)
|4
|81
|0
|Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs SLUH, 11/5)
|4
|79
|0