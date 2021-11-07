 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Marion, 11/6)17-25-53153
Evan Noelle, Marion (vs Mascoutah, 11/6)16-21-13053
Mason Brown, Summit (vs Lafayette, 11/5)18-29-02713
Malious Cain, Vashon (vs Gateway STEM, 11/5)10-15-12534
Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/5)8-14-02324
LaVonta Clerk, Soldan (vs MICDS, 11/6)23-32-32291
Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs Marquette, 11/5)16-26-22203
Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Potosi, 11/5)15-23-12203
Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Hazelwood Central, 11/5)10-20-02111
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs SLUH, 11/5)13-25-11912
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/5)10-20-11812
Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Grandview, 11/5)7-8-01653
Brandon Keen, Lafayette (vs Summit, 11/5)15-30-31640
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs De Smet, 11/5)14-21-21541
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Oak Lawn Richards, 11/6)8-12-01462
Liam Hughes, Union (vs Pacific, 11/5)7-16-01393
Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 11/5)6-6-01382
Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Johnston City, 11/6)10-17-01313
Reagan Andrew, MICDS (vs Soldan, 11/6)6-15-11191
Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/5)3-7-01161

Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Jobe Smith, North County (vs Farmington, 11/5)113385
Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Ladue, 11/5)423094
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Poplar Bluff, 11/5)342483
Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Potosi, 11/5)202354
Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs Festus, 11/5)252321
Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs De Smet, 11/5)152032
Dalton Voss, Union (vs Pacific, 11/5)141940
Gary Barbour, Chaminade (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/5)231832
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/5)151543
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/5)141532
Steven Hall, MICDS (vs Soldan, 11/6)111312
Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Murphysboro, 11/6)81291
Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Grandview, 11/5)21271
De'Marea Ball-Brown, Vashon (vs Gateway STEM, 11/5)171171
Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Johnston City, 11/6)191101
Dierre Hill Jr., Vashon (vs Gateway STEM, 11/5)41082
Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 11/5)211031
Nolan Reed, North County (vs Farmington, 11/5)8951
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs University City, 11/5)7902
Elijah Stevens, Summit (vs Lafayette, 11/5)9891

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Zach Smith Jr., Vashon (vs Gateway STEM, 11/5)41841
Drew Krobath, Summit (vs Lafayette, 11/5)91552
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Marion, 11/6)41492
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Marion, 11/6)81381
Ethan Kissell, Duchesne (vs Grandview, 11/5)41362
Josh Gibbs, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/5)51331
Venson Newsom, Marion (vs Mascoutah, 11/6)41221
Nathan Ryan, Troy Buchanan (vs Hazelwood Central, 11/5)51181
Camden Pye, Summit (vs Lafayette, 11/5)61041
Winston Moore, MICDS (vs Soldan, 11/6)31011
Grant Manion, Park Hills Central (vs Potosi, 11/5)5990
Thomas Prevost , Chaminade (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/5)1971
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs SLUH, 11/5)7901
Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs Oak Lawn Richards, 11/6)5892
Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Marquette, 11/5)2881
Zach McGee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/5)3861
Braden Miller, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/5)2842
Ethan Lollar, Troy Buchanan (vs Hazelwood Central, 11/5)3810
Brady Flanagan, Eureka (vs Ladue, 11/5)4810
Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs SLUH, 11/5)4790
