Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|6-11-3
|93
|2
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|2-4-0
|89
|1
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|3-6-0
|14
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|14
|156
|1
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|6
|79
|0
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|7
|46
|0
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|12
|26
|0
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|1
|8
|0
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|1
|6
|0
|Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|5
|4
|0
|Kyouta Setoyama, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|1
|3
|0
|Markus Marshall , Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|1
|0
|0
|Mitter Hanson , Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|1
|0
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Teddy Sudekum , Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|2
|90
|1
|Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|1
|75
|1
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|1
|14
|0
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|2
|10
|0
|Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|1
|4
|0
|Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|3
|3
|0
|Markus Marshall , Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|1
|0
|0
