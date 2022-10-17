Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)
|46-50-1
|472
|3
|Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs DuBourg, 10/14)
|19-24-1
|379
|4
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North, 10/14)
|16-23-1
|295
|4
|Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs Parkway Central, 10/14)
|27-49-2
|287
|2
|AJ Banks, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/14)
|22-38-0
|270
|1
|Jack Masters, DuBourg (vs Lutheran South, 10/14)
|21-35-0
|257
|3
|Max Lynch, Pana (vs Virden North Mac, 10/14)
|10-18-0
|250
|2
|Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Perryville, 10/15)
|25-31-2
|250
|0
|Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)
|11-16-0
|239
|4
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Rockhurst, 10/14)
|21-29-3
|236
|2
|Brian Gould, MICDS (vs St. Dominic, 10/14)
|12-16-2
|206
|1
|Conner Martin, Winfield (vs Cuba, 10/14)
|11-28-1
|201
|2
|Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)
|12-13-0
|199
|3
|Jason Wiley, CBC (vs Warren Central, Ind., 10/14)
|10-14-0
|193
|2
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 10/14)
|16-21-0
|182
|4
|Liam Hughes, Union (vs St. James, 10/14)
|12-18-0
|181
|2
|Carson Boyd, Cardinal Ritter (vs Hillsboro, 10/14)
|11-15-1
|176
|2
|Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/14)
|6-12-0
|172
|2
|Ashton Stein, Dupo (vs Sparta, 10/14)
|14-17-1
|171
|2
|Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)
|19-35-5
|168
|1
People are also reading…
Best rushing performances (8+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/14)
|23
|385
|4
|Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Civic Memorial, 10/14)
|26
|311
|6
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Oakville, 10/14)
|39
|300
|4
|Jobe Smith, North County (vs Potosi, 10/13)
|18
|254
|5
|Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Parkway North, 10/14)
|31
|250
|6
|Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Sparta, 10/14)
|24
|248
|3
|Jareese Howard, Riverview Gardens (vs Ladue, 10/14)
|11
|215
|3
|Christopher Hall, Francis Howell North (vs Timberland, 10/14)
|19
|210
|2
|Max Lynch, Pana (vs Virden North Mac, 10/14)
|27
|205
|3
|Eric McKinney, Vandalia (vs Litchfield, 10/14)
|10
|200
|3
|La'Ron Eason, Parkway South (vs Fox, 10/14)
|24
|175
|2
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Eureka, 10/14)
|9
|165
|3
|Kyle Nunn, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/14)
|25
|162
|0
|Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)
|21
|154
|1
|Travis Porter, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 10/14)
|17
|152
|1
|Brandon Biggs, John Burroughs (vs Roosevelt, 10/15)
|13
|151
|2
|Conner Martin, Winfield (vs Cuba, 10/14)
|14
|146
|2
|Justin Jackson, Marquette (vs Hazelwood West, 10/15)
|10
|146
|0
|Austin McGukin, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/14)
|13
|145
|3
|Mark Patton, Bayless (vs St. Pius X, 10/14)
|19
|144
|1
Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Zae Jones, Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)
|20
|153
|3
|Shane Hopmann, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/14)
|3
|145
|2
|Creighton Ervin, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North, 10/14)
|5
|143
|2
|Dillon Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs DuBourg, 10/14)
|9
|143
|1
|Zach Smith Jr., Vashon (vs Lift For Life, 10/15)
|5
|130
|2
|Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)
|7
|120
|3
|Ace Armstrong, Pana (vs Virden North Mac, 10/14)
|3
|118
|2
|Ryan Boyd, Cardinal Ritter (vs Hillsboro, 10/14)
|6
|117
|1
|Jack Goedde, Parkway West (vs Parkway Central, 10/14)
|13
|113
|1
|Winston Moore, MICDS (vs St. Dominic, 10/14)
|4
|112
|1
|Keenan Thomas, DuBourg (vs Lutheran South, 10/14)
|8
|106
|1
|Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)
|5
|103
|3
|James Williams, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/14)
|8
|102
|1
|Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Perryville, 10/15)
|8
|98
|0
|Maurice Hamilton, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/14)
|5
|94
|2
|Derek Fields Jr, Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)
|3
|90
|1
|Cole Stuart, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/14)
|7
|89
|0
|Baylor Adamovsky, Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)
|7
|87
|1
|Allen Brown, Eureka (vs Parkway North, 10/14)
|3
|86
|0
|Robby Preckel , Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)
|5
|84
|0