Best performances

  • 0

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)46-50-14723
Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs DuBourg, 10/14)19-24-13794
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North, 10/14)16-23-12954
Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs Parkway Central, 10/14)27-49-22872
AJ Banks, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/14)22-38-02701
Jack Masters, DuBourg (vs Lutheran South, 10/14)21-35-02573
Max Lynch, Pana (vs Virden North Mac, 10/14)10-18-02502
Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Perryville, 10/15)25-31-22500
Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)11-16-02394
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Rockhurst, 10/14)21-29-32362
Brian Gould, MICDS (vs St. Dominic, 10/14)12-16-22061
Conner Martin, Winfield (vs Cuba, 10/14)11-28-12012
Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)12-13-01993
Jason Wiley, CBC (vs Warren Central, Ind., 10/14)10-14-01932
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 10/14)16-21-01824
Liam Hughes, Union (vs St. James, 10/14)12-18-01812
Carson Boyd, Cardinal Ritter (vs Hillsboro, 10/14)11-15-11762
Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/14)6-12-01722
Ashton Stein, Dupo (vs Sparta, 10/14)14-17-11712
Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)19-35-51681

Best rushing performances (8+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/14)233854
Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Civic Memorial, 10/14)263116
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Oakville, 10/14)393004
Jobe Smith, North County (vs Potosi, 10/13)182545
Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Parkway North, 10/14)312506
Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Sparta, 10/14)242483
Jareese Howard, Riverview Gardens (vs Ladue, 10/14)112153
Christopher Hall, Francis Howell North (vs Timberland, 10/14)192102
Max Lynch, Pana (vs Virden North Mac, 10/14)272053
Eric McKinney, Vandalia (vs Litchfield, 10/14)102003
La'Ron Eason, Parkway South (vs Fox, 10/14)241752
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Eureka, 10/14)91653
Kyle Nunn, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/14)251620
Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)211541
Travis Porter, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 10/14)171521
Brandon Biggs, John Burroughs (vs Roosevelt, 10/15)131512
Conner Martin, Winfield (vs Cuba, 10/14)141462
Justin Jackson, Marquette (vs Hazelwood West, 10/15)101460
Austin McGukin, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/14)131453
Mark Patton, Bayless (vs St. Pius X, 10/14)191441

Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Zae Jones, Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)201533
Shane Hopmann, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/14)31452
Creighton Ervin, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North, 10/14)51432
Dillon Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs DuBourg, 10/14)91431
Zach Smith Jr., Vashon (vs Lift For Life, 10/15)51302
Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)71203
Ace Armstrong, Pana (vs Virden North Mac, 10/14)31182
Ryan Boyd, Cardinal Ritter (vs Hillsboro, 10/14)61171
Jack Goedde, Parkway West (vs Parkway Central, 10/14)131131
Winston Moore, MICDS (vs St. Dominic, 10/14)41121
Keenan Thomas, DuBourg (vs Lutheran South, 10/14)81061
Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)51033
James Williams, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/14)81021
Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Perryville, 10/15)8980
Maurice Hamilton, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/14)5942
Derek Fields Jr, Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)3901
Cole Stuart, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/14)7890
Baylor Adamovsky, Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)7871
Allen Brown, Eureka (vs Parkway North, 10/14)3860
Robby Preckel , Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)5840
