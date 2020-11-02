Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|21-26-0
|366
|5
|Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/30)
|16-26-0
|293
|4
|Isaac Kittrell, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/31)
|12-19-1
|243
|3
|Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)
|9-15-0
|203
|3
|Harrison Wilmsen, Priory (vs Herculaneum, 10/31)
|13-17-0
|194
|5
|Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North, 10/30)
|13-19-1
|165
|1
|Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)
|8-19-2
|161
|1
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Cardinal Ritter, 10/30)
|13-25-3
|158
|1
|Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Kirksville, 10/30)
|14-25-4
|125
|1
|Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)
|7-10-0
|122
|2
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 10/30)
|6-13-1
|121
|2
|Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/30)
|8-12-0
|120
|1
|Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Fredericktown, 10/30)
|3-7-0
|105
|2
|Beau Dolan, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)
|9-16-0
|89
|1
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)
|3-17-2
|82
|1
|Seth Marcione, De Smet (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/30)
|4-7-0
|81
|2
|Byron McNair, De Smet (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/30)
|6-9-0
|69
|0
|Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|5-6-0
|63
|1
|Anthony Caldwell Jr., Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)
|1-1-0
|61
|1
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Missouri Military Academy, 10/30)
|5-10-2
|60
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North, 10/30)
|22
|226
|2
|Holden Ash, Hermann (vs Missouri Military Academy, 10/30)
|15
|219
|1
|Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)
|20
|207
|2
|Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Poplar Bluff, 10/30)
|29
|187
|0
|Kyle Wuebbeling, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/30)
|19
|186
|4
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Vianney, 10/30)
|8
|176
|3
|Alonzo MacDonald, Borgia (vs Winfield, 10/30)
|10
|171
|3
|Jeremiah Davis, Wright City (vs Orchard Farm, 10/30)
|16
|167
|4
|Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Eureka, 10/30)
|33
|147
|2
|Jeffery Hughes, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)
|21
|123
|1
|Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 10/30)
|23
|123
|2
|Brady Hultman, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)
|18
|121
|3
|Trey Blankenship, Sullivan (vs Affton, 10/30)
|28
|121
|2
|Jayden Mitchell, Fox (vs Vianney, 10/30)
|14
|115
|1
|Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs Kirksville, 10/30)
|15
|100
|1
|Mitchel Hoffman, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/30)
|19
|98
|1
|De'Shawn Fuller, St. Mary's (vs Fredericktown, 10/30)
|4
|90
|2
|Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)
|6
|87
|2
|Allen Mitchell, De Smet (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/30)
|6
|86
|2
|Elijah Johnson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North, 10/30)
|13
|84
|4
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Pernell Garner, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/30)
|7
|167
|3
|Zach Hahn, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|7
|154
|2
|Myles Kee, Priory (vs Herculaneum, 10/31)
|8
|124
|2
|Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Cardinal Ritter, 10/30)
|6
|123
|0
|Jackson Hetzel, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)
|4
|112
|2
|Dakotah Mayo, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|8
|96
|0
|Kenneth Hamilton, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|4
|93
|1
|Travis Reeves, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 10/30)
|3
|92
|1
|Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North, 10/30)
|6
|90
|0
|Chevalier Brenson, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|7
|86
|3
|Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)
|3
|85
|1
|Jude Tenny, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/30)
|5
|76
|1
|LeDaniel Jackson, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/31)
|6
|75
|1
|Chance Woley, Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)
|2
|72
|1
|Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/31)
|2
|70
|0
|Anthony Caldwell Jr., Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)
|1
|66
|1
|Kolby Meine, Warrenton (vs Kirksville, 10/30)
|4
|63
|0
|Josh Gansen, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/31)
|4
|58
|1
|Reid Weber, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)
|4
|56
|0
|Trey Bell, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/31)
|1
|54
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.