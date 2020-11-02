 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)21-26-03665
Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/30)16-26-02934
Isaac Kittrell, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/31)12-19-12433
Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)9-15-02033
Harrison Wilmsen, Priory (vs Herculaneum, 10/31)13-17-01945
Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North, 10/30)13-19-11651
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)8-19-21611
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Cardinal Ritter, 10/30)13-25-31581
Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Kirksville, 10/30)14-25-41251
Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)7-10-01222
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 10/30)6-13-11212
Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/30)8-12-01201
Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Fredericktown, 10/30)3-7-01052
Beau Dolan, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)9-16-0891
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)3-17-2821
Seth Marcione, De Smet (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/30)4-7-0812
Byron McNair, De Smet (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/30)6-9-0690
Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)5-6-0631
Anthony Caldwell Jr., Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)1-1-0611
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Missouri Military Academy, 10/30)5-10-2600

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North, 10/30)222262
Holden Ash, Hermann (vs Missouri Military Academy, 10/30)152191
Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)202072
Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Poplar Bluff, 10/30)291870
Kyle Wuebbeling, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/30)191864
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Vianney, 10/30)81763
Alonzo MacDonald, Borgia (vs Winfield, 10/30)101713
Jeremiah Davis, Wright City (vs Orchard Farm, 10/30)161674
Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Eureka, 10/30)331472
Jeffery Hughes, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)211231
Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 10/30)231232
Brady Hultman, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)181213
Trey Blankenship, Sullivan (vs Affton, 10/30)281212
Jayden Mitchell, Fox (vs Vianney, 10/30)141151
Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs Kirksville, 10/30)151001
Mitchel Hoffman, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/30)19981
De'Shawn Fuller, St. Mary's (vs Fredericktown, 10/30)4902
Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)6872
Allen Mitchell, De Smet (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/30)6862
Elijah Johnson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North, 10/30)13844

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Pernell Garner, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/30)71673
Zach Hahn, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)71542
Myles Kee, Priory (vs Herculaneum, 10/31)81242
Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Cardinal Ritter, 10/30)61230
Jackson Hetzel, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)41122
Dakotah Mayo, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)8960
Kenneth Hamilton, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)4931
Travis Reeves, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 10/30)3921
Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North, 10/30)6900
Chevalier Brenson, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)7863
Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)3851
Jude Tenny, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/30)5761
LeDaniel Jackson, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/31)6751
Chance Woley, Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)2721
Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/31)2700
Anthony Caldwell Jr., Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)1661
Kolby Meine, Warrenton (vs Kirksville, 10/30)4630
Josh Gansen, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/31)4581
Reid Weber, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)4560
Trey Bell, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/31)1541
