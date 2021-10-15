Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Mekhai Glover, University City (vs Brentwood, 10/11)
|13-21-2
|304
|3
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/15)
|19-29-3
|267
|2
|Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 10/15)
|10-18-0
|189
|2
|Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/15)
|17-26-0
|186
|1
|Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/15)
|10-19-0
|172
|5
|Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Effingham, 10/15)
|14-14-1
|162
|5
|Grant Gibson, Fox (vs Seckman, 10/15)
|11-15-0
|145
|0
|Collin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/15)
|7-15-0
|139
|3
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/15)
|8-9-0
|119
|2
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/15)
|6-7-0
|102
|1
|Gannon Snyder, Parkway West (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)
|6-7-0
|101
|1
|Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Jennings, 10/14)
|7-17-1
|99
|1
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt, 10/15)
|11-18-0
|90
|1
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/15)
|2-2-0
|85
|1
|Aidan Morrow, Waterloo (vs Triad, 10/15)
|7-14-0
|76
|1
|Brandon Keen, Lafayette (vs Parkway Central, 10/14)
|6-13-1
|63
|0
|Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour, 10/15)
|4-4-0
|50
|0
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Lift For Life, 10/15)
|1-4-1
|49
|0
|Kameron Eleby, Pattonville (vs Summit, 10/15)
|8-23-0
|48
|0
|Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Chester, 10/15)
|5-16-0
|46
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Donta Williams, Jennings (vs Affton, 10/14)
|15
|279
|3
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Lift For Life, 10/15)
|26
|250
|2
|Laterrion West, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/15)
|13
|196
|2
|Simeon Cooper, Brentwood (vs University City, 10/11)
|19
|192
|2
|Greg Richard, Jennings (vs Affton, 10/14)
|7
|192
|3
|Adonis Whitley, Ladue (vs Riverview Gardens, 10/15)
|5
|160
|3
|Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Parkway South, 10/14)
|16
|155
|2
|Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/15)
|4
|153
|1
|Mark Patton, Bayless (vs St. Pius X, 10/15)
|24
|151
|1
|Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour, 10/15)
|21
|148
|3
|Hasaan Cody, Jennings (vs Affton, 10/14)
|7
|143
|2
|Simeon Cooper, Brentwood (vs Roosevelt, 10/15)
|9
|142
|2
|Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/15)
|18
|133
|0
|John Clay, Brentwood (vs University City, 10/11)
|19
|121
|2
|Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/15)
|12
|121
|1
|Tyree Simms, Parkway West (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)
|7
|119
|1
|Phoenix Mendiola, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/15)
|12
|108
|1
|Dominik Murray, Fox (vs Seckman, 10/15)
|20
|104
|1
|Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Effingham, 10/15)
|17
|104
|1
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/15)
|16
|100
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Carlton Thomas, University City (vs Brentwood, 10/11)
|6
|181
|2
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/15)
|10
|176
|1
|Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 10/15)
|6
|123
|1
|Zach McGee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/15)
|8
|113
|0
|Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Effingham, 10/15)
|8
|100
|5
|Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/15)
|6
|87
|1
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/15)
|3
|80
|1
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/15)
|5
|72
|0
|Khalil Davis, Ladue (vs Riverview Gardens, 10/15)
|2
|69
|2
|Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt, 10/15)
|3
|64
|0
|Bryce Latimer, Fox (vs Seckman, 10/15)
|5
|63
|0
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/15)
|1
|62
|1
|Marcus Price, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 10/15)
|3
|62
|0
|Drew Nicholson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour, 10/15)
|5
|61
|0
|Tyler Jackson, University City (vs Brentwood, 10/11)
|3
|60
|1
|Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/15)
|3
|56
|1
|Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/15)
|1
|52
|1
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/15)
|4
|52
|1
|Ronald Willenbrink, Affton (vs Jennings, 10/14)
|4
|49
|0
|Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Lift For Life, 10/15)
|1
|49
|0