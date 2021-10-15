 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Mekhai Glover, University City (vs Brentwood, 10/11)13-21-23043
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/15)19-29-32672
Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 10/15)10-18-01892
Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/15)17-26-01861
Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/15)10-19-01725
Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Effingham, 10/15)14-14-11625
Grant Gibson, Fox (vs Seckman, 10/15)11-15-01450
Collin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/15)7-15-01393
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/15)8-9-01192
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/15)6-7-01021
Gannon Snyder, Parkway West (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)6-7-01011
Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Jennings, 10/14)7-17-1991
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt, 10/15)11-18-0901
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/15)2-2-0851
Aidan Morrow, Waterloo (vs Triad, 10/15)7-14-0761
Brandon Keen, Lafayette (vs Parkway Central, 10/14)6-13-1630
Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour, 10/15)4-4-0500
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Lift For Life, 10/15)1-4-1490
Kameron Eleby, Pattonville (vs Summit, 10/15)8-23-0480
Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Chester, 10/15)5-16-0460

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Donta Williams, Jennings (vs Affton, 10/14)152793
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Lift For Life, 10/15)262502
Laterrion West, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/15)131962
Simeon Cooper, Brentwood (vs University City, 10/11)191922
Greg Richard, Jennings (vs Affton, 10/14)71923
Adonis Whitley, Ladue (vs Riverview Gardens, 10/15)51603
Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Parkway South, 10/14)161552
Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/15)41531
Mark Patton, Bayless (vs St. Pius X, 10/15)241511
Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour, 10/15)211483
Hasaan Cody, Jennings (vs Affton, 10/14)71432
Simeon Cooper, Brentwood (vs Roosevelt, 10/15)91422
Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/15)181330
John Clay, Brentwood (vs University City, 10/11)191212
Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/15)121211
Tyree Simms, Parkway West (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)71191
Phoenix Mendiola, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/15)121081
Dominik Murray, Fox (vs Seckman, 10/15)201041
Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Effingham, 10/15)171041
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/15)161001

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Carlton Thomas, University City (vs Brentwood, 10/11)61812
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/15)101761
Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 10/15)61231
Zach McGee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/15)81130
Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Effingham, 10/15)81005
Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/15)6871
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/15)3801
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/15)5720
Khalil Davis, Ladue (vs Riverview Gardens, 10/15)2692
Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt, 10/15)3640
Bryce Latimer, Fox (vs Seckman, 10/15)5630
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/15)1621
Marcus Price, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 10/15)3620
Drew Nicholson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour, 10/15)5610
Tyler Jackson, University City (vs Brentwood, 10/11)3601
Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/15)3561
Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/15)1521
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/15)4521
Ronald Willenbrink, Affton (vs Jennings, 10/14)4490
Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Lift For Life, 10/15)1490
