Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Joplin, 11/8)
|43-50-2
|535
|7
|Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Centralia (Mo.), 11/8)
|21-32-1
|500
|5
|Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs Webster Groves, 11/8)
|15-27-0
|281
|3
|Cam'Ron McCoy, St. Mary's (vs Affton, 11/8)
|7-13-0
|184
|4
|Mitchell DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life , 11/8)
|13-29-2
|180
|2
|Enrique Quinones, Webster Groves (vs Chaminade, 11/8)
|12-25-1
|161
|1
|Logan Marchand, Lindbergh (vs Marquette, 11/8)
|12-26-0
|156
|1
|Henry McIntosh, Ladue (vs Westminster, 11/8)
|17-28-0
|150
|1
|Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Smith-Cotton, 11/8)
|3-3-0
|104
|2
|Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs St. Clair, 11/8)
|3-8-1
|94
|0
|Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Moberly, 11/8)
|7-12-1
|80
|1
|George Williams, Marquette (vs Lindbergh, 11/8)
|3-9-2
|64
|0
|Will Apple, Affton (vs St. Mary's, 11/8)
|1-2-0
|32
|0
|Cameron Hart, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Moberly, 11/8)
|2-5-0
|30
|0
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Poplar Bluff, 11/8)
|1-3-1
|24
|0
|Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Smith-Cotton, 11/8)
|1-1-0
|11
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Lindbergh, 11/8)
|36
|268
|4
|Chase Maxey, Fox (vs Poplar Bluff, 11/8)
|20
|213
|2
|Taj Butts, De Smet (vs CBC, 11/8)
|20
|171
|3
|Rico Barfield, De Smet (vs CBC, 11/8)
|25
|169
|1
|Rhod Gibson, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Moberly, 11/8)
|8
|152
|2
|DeShawn Fuller, St. Mary's (vs Affton, 11/8)
|15
|147
|1
|Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Webster Groves, 11/8)
|20
|142
|0
|Arlen Harris Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs Moberly, 11/8)
|17
|120
|3
|Derrick Baker, Affton (vs St. Mary's, 11/8)
|18
|101
|1
|Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Smith-Cotton, 11/8)
|4
|89
|2
|Enrique Quinones, Webster Groves (vs Chaminade, 11/8)
|12
|86
|2
|Calub Moore, Affton (vs St. Mary's, 11/8)
|13
|86
|1
|Adrian (A.J) Taylor, O'Fallon Christian (vs Centralia (Mo.), 11/8)
|21
|84
|1
|Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs St. Clair, 11/8)
|19
|82
|2
|Jahaud Thompson, Fox (vs Poplar Bluff, 11/8)
|8
|78
|1
|Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Marquette, 11/8)
|18
|74
|1
|Zyon Gayfield, St. Mary's (vs Affton, 11/8)
|6
|73
|0
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life , 11/8)
|10
|73
|1
|Gerald Jackson, Kirkwood (vs Joplin, 11/8)
|18
|66
|0
|Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Smith-Cotton, 11/8)
|3
|55
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Jackson Fortner, Kirkwood (vs Joplin, 11/8)
|10
|169
|2
|Kalin Black, O'Fallon Christian (vs Centralia (Mo.), 11/8)
|4
|144
|2
|Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Webster Groves, 11/8)
|5
|143
|2
|Roddy Alexander, O'Fallon Christian (vs Centralia (Mo.), 11/8)
|4
|127
|1
|Jairus Maclin, Kirkwood (vs Joplin, 11/8)
|10
|125
|3
|Zori Dotson, O'Fallon Christian (vs Centralia (Mo.), 11/8)
|7
|122
|1
|William Lee, Kirkwood (vs Joplin, 11/8)
|10
|110
|2
|Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs Affton, 11/8)
|3
|103
|3
|Adrian (A.J) Taylor, O'Fallon Christian (vs Centralia (Mo.), 11/8)
|3
|97
|1
|Jacobie Banks, Webster Groves (vs Chaminade, 11/8)
|4
|89
|1
|Cole Johnson, Kirkwood (vs Joplin, 11/8)
|8
|79
|0
|Andrew Patton, Borgia (vs St. Clair, 11/8)
|2
|73
|0
|Sam Goedde, Parkway West (vs McCluer North, 11/8)
|5
|64
|1
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life , 11/8)
|4
|64
|0
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life , 11/8)
|6
|64
|0
|Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Marquette, 11/8)
|5
|63
|0
|Adrian Forbes, St. Mary's (vs Affton, 11/8)
|2
|62
|0
|John Kuntz, Chaminade (vs Webster Groves, 11/8)
|5
|59
|0
|Izaiah Hartrup, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Smith-Cotton, 11/8)
|1
|58
|1
|Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Webster Groves, 11/8)
|2
|51
|1