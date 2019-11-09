Subscribe for 99¢

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Joplin, 11/8)43-50-25357
Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Centralia (Mo.), 11/8)21-32-15005
Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs Webster Groves, 11/8)15-27-02813
Cam'Ron McCoy, St. Mary's (vs Affton, 11/8)7-13-01844
Mitchell DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life , 11/8)13-29-21802
Enrique Quinones, Webster Groves (vs Chaminade, 11/8)12-25-11611
Logan Marchand, Lindbergh (vs Marquette, 11/8)12-26-01561
Henry McIntosh, Ladue (vs Westminster, 11/8)17-28-01501
Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Smith-Cotton, 11/8)3-3-01042
Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs St. Clair, 11/8)3-8-1940
Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Moberly, 11/8)7-12-1801
George Williams, Marquette (vs Lindbergh, 11/8)3-9-2640
Will Apple, Affton (vs St. Mary's, 11/8)1-2-0320
Cameron Hart, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Moberly, 11/8)2-5-0300
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Poplar Bluff, 11/8)1-3-1240
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Smith-Cotton, 11/8)1-1-0110

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Lindbergh, 11/8)362684
Chase Maxey, Fox (vs Poplar Bluff, 11/8)202132
Taj Butts, De Smet (vs CBC, 11/8)201713
Rico Barfield, De Smet (vs CBC, 11/8)251691
Rhod Gibson, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Moberly, 11/8)81522
DeShawn Fuller, St. Mary's (vs Affton, 11/8)151471
Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Webster Groves, 11/8)201420
Arlen Harris Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs Moberly, 11/8)171203
Derrick Baker, Affton (vs St. Mary's, 11/8)181011
Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Smith-Cotton, 11/8)4892
Enrique Quinones, Webster Groves (vs Chaminade, 11/8)12862
Calub Moore, Affton (vs St. Mary's, 11/8)13861
Adrian (A.J) Taylor, O'Fallon Christian (vs Centralia (Mo.), 11/8)21841
Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs St. Clair, 11/8)19822
Jahaud Thompson, Fox (vs Poplar Bluff, 11/8)8781
Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Marquette, 11/8)18741
Zyon Gayfield, St. Mary's (vs Affton, 11/8)6730
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life , 11/8)10731
Gerald Jackson, Kirkwood (vs Joplin, 11/8)18660
Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Smith-Cotton, 11/8)3551

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Jackson Fortner, Kirkwood (vs Joplin, 11/8)101692
Kalin Black, O'Fallon Christian (vs Centralia (Mo.), 11/8)41442
Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Webster Groves, 11/8)51432
Roddy Alexander, O'Fallon Christian (vs Centralia (Mo.), 11/8)41271
Jairus Maclin, Kirkwood (vs Joplin, 11/8)101253
Zori Dotson, O'Fallon Christian (vs Centralia (Mo.), 11/8)71221
William Lee, Kirkwood (vs Joplin, 11/8)101102
Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs Affton, 11/8)31033
Adrian (A.J) Taylor, O'Fallon Christian (vs Centralia (Mo.), 11/8)3971
Jacobie Banks, Webster Groves (vs Chaminade, 11/8)4891
Cole Johnson, Kirkwood (vs Joplin, 11/8)8790
Andrew Patton, Borgia (vs St. Clair, 11/8)2730
Sam Goedde, Parkway West (vs McCluer North, 11/8)5641
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life , 11/8)4640
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life , 11/8)6640
Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Marquette, 11/8)5630
Adrian Forbes, St. Mary's (vs Affton, 11/8)2620
John Kuntz, Chaminade (vs Webster Groves, 11/8)5590
Izaiah Hartrup, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Smith-Cotton, 11/8)1581
Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Webster Groves, 11/8)2511

