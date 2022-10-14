 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

  • 0

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)41-73-13894
Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)11-16-02394
Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)12-13-01993
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 10/14)16-21-01824
Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)19-35-51681
Brennen Ervin, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/14)9-16-21501
Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/14)4-5-01180
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 10/14)13-20-11101
Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)5-9-11061
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/14)12-26-21040
Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Chester, 10/14)7-15-0980
Trenton Lampkin, Hermann (vs Pacific, 10/14)7-12-1961
Qwalan Miller, Webster Groves (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/14)11-18-1872
James Houston, Bayless (vs St. Pius X, 10/14)3-10-0720
Colin Clark, Mehlville (vs Lindbergh, 10/14)4-7-0581
Anthony Fletcher, Windsor (Imperial) (vs St. Clair, 10/14)4-14-0551
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell, 10/14)6-13-1410
Jack Moore, North County (vs Potosi, 10/13)5-12-0390
Cameron Underwood, Fox (vs Parkway South, 10/14)4-8-1390
Quinten Strohbeck, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 10/14)2-5-1340

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/14)233854
Jobe Smith, North County (vs Potosi, 10/13)182545
Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)211541
Travis Porter, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 10/14)171521
Austin McGukin, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/14)131453
Mark Patton, Bayless (vs St. Pius X, 10/14)191441
Trevion Hulsey, Webster Groves (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/14)151432
Jaben Compton, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Piasa Southwestern, 10/14)181371
Larevious Woods, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 10/14)151300
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/14)231240
Victor Wheaton, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/14)61180
Trenton Volmert, Borgia (vs Fredericktown, 10/14)111174
Jaden Thompson, Fox (vs Parkway South, 10/14)121101
Jace Stewart, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Piasa Southwestern, 10/14)131101
Makai Robinson, Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)111032
TaRyan Martin, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 10/14)17973
Nick Younkins, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)22871
Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs Pacific, 10/14)12830
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Pacific, 10/14)12822
Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/14)17790

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Zae Jones, Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)201493
Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)71203
Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)51033
Derek Fields Jr, Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)3901
Trenton Mitchell, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)3711
Christopher Bennett Jr., East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 10/14)7670
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/14)7620
Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs Pacific, 10/14)2611
Jaiden Sloan, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)3570
Brode Lewis, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 10/14)6571
Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/14)2550
Larry Robinson, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)6520
Caleb Mueller, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/14)1490
Justin Lehn, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/14)2491
Nick Eaton, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/14)2480
John Clay, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)1480
AJ Patrick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs St. Clair, 10/14)4441
Nick Younkins, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)5410
Ethan Richter, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)5410
Wes Knuckles, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)6410
