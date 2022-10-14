Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)
|41-73-1
|389
|4
|Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)
|11-16-0
|239
|4
|Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)
|12-13-0
|199
|3
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 10/14)
|16-21-0
|182
|4
|Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)
|19-35-5
|168
|1
|Brennen Ervin, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/14)
|9-16-2
|150
|1
|Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/14)
|4-5-0
|118
|0
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 10/14)
|13-20-1
|110
|1
|Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)
|5-9-1
|106
|1
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/14)
|12-26-2
|104
|0
|Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Chester, 10/14)
|7-15-0
|98
|0
|Trenton Lampkin, Hermann (vs Pacific, 10/14)
|7-12-1
|96
|1
|Qwalan Miller, Webster Groves (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/14)
|11-18-1
|87
|2
|James Houston, Bayless (vs St. Pius X, 10/14)
|3-10-0
|72
|0
|Colin Clark, Mehlville (vs Lindbergh, 10/14)
|4-7-0
|58
|1
|Anthony Fletcher, Windsor (Imperial) (vs St. Clair, 10/14)
|4-14-0
|55
|1
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell, 10/14)
|6-13-1
|41
|0
|Jack Moore, North County (vs Potosi, 10/13)
|5-12-0
|39
|0
|Cameron Underwood, Fox (vs Parkway South, 10/14)
|4-8-1
|39
|0
|Quinten Strohbeck, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 10/14)
|2-5-1
|34
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/14)
|23
|385
|4
|Jobe Smith, North County (vs Potosi, 10/13)
|18
|254
|5
|Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)
|21
|154
|1
|Travis Porter, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 10/14)
|17
|152
|1
|Austin McGukin, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/14)
|13
|145
|3
|Mark Patton, Bayless (vs St. Pius X, 10/14)
|19
|144
|1
|Trevion Hulsey, Webster Groves (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/14)
|15
|143
|2
|Jaben Compton, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Piasa Southwestern, 10/14)
|18
|137
|1
|Larevious Woods, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 10/14)
|15
|130
|0
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/14)
|23
|124
|0
|Victor Wheaton, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/14)
|6
|118
|0
|Trenton Volmert, Borgia (vs Fredericktown, 10/14)
|11
|117
|4
|Jaden Thompson, Fox (vs Parkway South, 10/14)
|12
|110
|1
|Jace Stewart, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Piasa Southwestern, 10/14)
|13
|110
|1
|Makai Robinson, Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)
|11
|103
|2
|TaRyan Martin, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 10/14)
|17
|97
|3
|Nick Younkins, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)
|22
|87
|1
|Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs Pacific, 10/14)
|12
|83
|0
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Pacific, 10/14)
|12
|82
|2
|Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/14)
|17
|79
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Zae Jones, Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)
|20
|149
|3
|Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)
|7
|120
|3
|Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)
|5
|103
|3
|Derek Fields Jr, Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)
|3
|90
|1
|Trenton Mitchell, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)
|3
|71
|1
|Christopher Bennett Jr., East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 10/14)
|7
|67
|0
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 10/14)
|7
|62
|0
|Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs Pacific, 10/14)
|2
|61
|1
|Jaiden Sloan, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)
|3
|57
|0
|Brode Lewis, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 10/14)
|6
|57
|1
|Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/14)
|2
|55
|0
|Larry Robinson, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)
|6
|52
|0
|Caleb Mueller, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/14)
|1
|49
|0
|Justin Lehn, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/14)
|2
|49
|1
|Nick Eaton, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/14)
|2
|48
|0
|John Clay, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)
|1
|48
|0
|AJ Patrick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs St. Clair, 10/14)
|4
|44
|1
|Nick Younkins, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)
|5
|41
|0
|Ethan Richter, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)
|5
|41
|0
|Wes Knuckles, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)
|6
|41
|0