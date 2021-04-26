Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)
|16-20-0
|313
|3
|Darron Millender, Belleville West (vs Alton, 4/23)
|17-30-2
|195
|3
|Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 4/22)
|9-16-0
|178
|2
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 4/24)
|9-15-0
|125
|1
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)
|5-9-0
|121
|2
|Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 4/23)
|5-5-0
|101
|1
|Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 4/22)
|5-24-1
|91
|0
|Alex Poettker, Belleville West (vs Alton, 4/23)
|3-5-1
|72
|2
|Logan Schultz, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 4/23)
|6-17-0
|48
|0
|Sam Wolff, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 4/23)
|6-13-0
|46
|0
|Landon Funderburg, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 4/22)
|3-3-0
|43
|1
|CJ Robinson, Dupo (vs Carlyle, 4/23)
|3-5-0
|38
|1
|Adam Wibbenmeyer, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)
|1-1-0
|31
|0
|Devin Wilkins, Triad (vs Mascoutah, 4/24)
|2-5-2
|17
|0
|Colin McLaren, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)
|2-3-0
|3
|0
|Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)
|1-1-0
|2
|1
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 4/23)
|31
|331
|3
|Camden Biggs, Dupo (vs Carlyle, 4/23)
|36
|307
|5
|Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)
|18
|168
|4
|Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Carlyle, 4/23)
|13
|153
|2
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)
|11
|124
|0
|Blake Funk, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 4/23)
|17
|110
|1
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 4/24)
|11
|103
|2
|Javieon Wallace, Belleville West (vs Alton, 4/23)
|17
|94
|1
|Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 4/23)
|10
|78
|1
|Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 4/22)
|18
|76
|0
|Edward Roberts, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 4/23)
|8
|76
|0
|Kevin Brown, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 4/24)
|7
|76
|0
|Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)
|18
|70
|1
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)
|10
|66
|1
|Lucas Stone, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 4/22)
|20
|59
|0
|Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 4/23)
|13
|58
|1
|Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 4/22)
|3
|51
|0
|Grant Thuer, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 4/23)
|12
|47
|1
|Jeffery Blunt, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 4/23)
|10
|40
|1
|DeAndre Lawrence, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)
|6
|36
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)
|7
|183
|2
|Antonio Winters, Belleville West (vs Alton, 4/23)
|8
|149
|3
|Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 4/22)
|6
|101
|1
|Kenneth Cotton, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)
|4
|79
|1
|Cole Sandheinrich, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 4/22)
|3
|76
|0
|Shaun Kendrick, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 4/24)
|2
|69
|1
|Brian Jackson, Belleville West (vs Alton, 4/23)
|2
|54
|1
|Seth Becker, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 4/22)
|2
|52
|1
|Jacob Blomenkamp, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 4/22)
|3
|50
|1
|Reid Thole, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 4/23)
|1
|50
|0
|Oliver Schrader, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)
|1
|43
|1
|Adam Wibbenmeyer, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)
|1
|41
|0
|Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 4/23)
|2
|38
|0
|Jacob Taylor, Dupo (vs Carlyle, 4/23)
|3
|38
|1
|Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)
|3
|37
|1
|Bryce Hildebrand, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)
|2
|36
|0
|Ryan Boyd, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)
|2
|28
|0
|Blake Carey, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 4/23)
|2
|27
|0
|Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 4/24)
|3
|26
|0
|Braden Rensing, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 4/22)
|1
|25
|0