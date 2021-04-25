 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)16-20-03133
Darron Millender, Belleville West (vs Alton, 4/23)17-30-21953
Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 4/22)9-16-01782
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 4/24)9-15-01251
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)5-9-01212
Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 4/23)5-5-01011
Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 4/22)5-24-1910
Alex Poettker, Belleville West (vs Alton, 4/23)3-5-1722
Logan Schultz, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 4/23)6-17-0480
Sam Wolff, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 4/23)6-13-0460
Landon Funderburg, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 4/22)3-3-0431
CJ Robinson, Dupo (vs Carlyle, 4/23)3-5-0381
Adam Wibbenmeyer, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)1-1-0310
Devin Wilkins, Triad (vs Mascoutah, 4/24)2-5-2170
Colin McLaren, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)2-3-030
Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)1-1-021

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 4/23)313313
Camden Biggs, Dupo (vs Carlyle, 4/23)363075
Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)181684
Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Carlyle, 4/23)131532
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)111240
Blake Funk, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 4/23)171101
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 4/24)111032
Javieon Wallace, Belleville West (vs Alton, 4/23)17941
Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 4/23)10781
Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 4/22)18760
Edward Roberts, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 4/23)8760
Kevin Brown, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 4/24)7760
Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)18701
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)10661
Lucas Stone, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 4/22)20590
Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 4/23)13581
Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 4/22)3510
Grant Thuer, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 4/23)12471
Jeffery Blunt, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 4/23)10401
DeAndre Lawrence, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)6360

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)71832
Antonio Winters, Belleville West (vs Alton, 4/23)81493
Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 4/22)61011
Kenneth Cotton, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)4791
Cole Sandheinrich, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 4/22)3760
Shaun Kendrick, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 4/24)2691
Brian Jackson, Belleville West (vs Alton, 4/23)2541
Seth Becker, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 4/22)2521
Jacob Blomenkamp, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 4/22)3501
Reid Thole, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 4/23)1500
Oliver Schrader, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)1431
Adam Wibbenmeyer, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)1410
Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 4/23)2380
Jacob Taylor, Dupo (vs Carlyle, 4/23)3381
Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)3371
Bryce Hildebrand, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 4/24)2360
Ryan Boyd, East St. Louis (vs Edwardsville, 4/23)2280
Blake Carey, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 4/23)2270
Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 4/24)3260
Braden Rensing, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 4/22)1250
