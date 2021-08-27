Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)
|16-30-0
|323
|1
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)
|18-26-0
|292
|3
|Alex Poettker, Althoff (vs Alton, 8/27)
|10-14-0
|222
|2
|Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Perryville, 8/27)
|7-11-0
|139
|1
|Drake Faust , Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)
|7-14-1
|119
|2
|Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/27)
|7-12-0
|111
|0
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/27)
|9-14-1
|101
|0
|Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life, 8/27)
|8-10-0
|96
|1
|Louis Kavanaugh, Kirkwood (vs Belleville West, 8/27)
|3-6-0
|87
|1
|Nolan Hirth, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 8/27)
|9-19-0
|44
|1
|Sean Patrick Keegan , Webster Groves (vs Vashon, 8/27)
|5-10-2
|44
|0
|Josh Everding, Mehlville (vs Lindbergh, 8/27)
|2-3-0
|33
|0
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life, 8/27)
|1-1-0
|20
|0
|Mitter Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/27)
|4-11-2
|19
|0
|Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Lindbergh, 8/27)
|4-7-0
|17
|0
|Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs Belleville West, 8/27)
|2-5-0
|13
|0
|Brody Fischer, De Soto (vs Seckman, 8/27)
|2-9-0
|13
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|William Lufiau, Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)
|21
|215
|3
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Belleville West, 8/27)
|8
|171
|3
|Malique Flenoid, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/27)
|9
|164
|3
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)
|12
|153
|2
|Ali Wells, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)
|23
|149
|1
|Justin Jackson, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/27)
|8
|112
|3
|Jordan Foster, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 8/27)
|8
|79
|1
|Devon Parks, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)
|12
|74
|0
|Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life, 8/27)
|11
|65
|0
|Darius Jones, Kirkwood (vs Belleville West, 8/27)
|3
|63
|0
|Miguel Velazquez, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/27)
|5
|61
|3
|JaQuari Parks, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/27)
|7
|57
|0
|Marcus Price, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/27)
|7
|56
|3
|Caleb Coleman, De Soto (vs Seckman, 8/27)
|15
|53
|0
|Malik Nave, Althoff (vs Alton, 8/27)
|18
|50
|0
|Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)
|12
|48
|2
|Phoenix Mendiola, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)
|10
|48
|1
|Nolan Hirth, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 8/27)
|13
|48
|0
|Christopher Jenkins , Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)
|2
|48
|0
|Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/27)
|18
|46
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)
|10
|208
|2
|Jaden Hale, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)
|4
|117
|0
|Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs Alton, 8/27)
|3
|92
|1
|Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)
|4
|88
|1
|Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/27)
|3
|84
|0
|Stuart Johnson, Althoff (vs Alton, 8/27)
|3
|81
|1
|Jadon Miller, Kirkwood (vs Belleville West, 8/27)
|1
|68
|1
|Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/27)
|4
|59
|0
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)
|3
|41
|1
|Nathan DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life, 8/27)
|2
|40
|0
|Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)
|2
|38
|0
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)
|1
|37
|0
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life, 8/27)
|2
|36
|0
|Chase McDaniel, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)
|4
|35
|0
|James Jones, Webster Groves (vs Vashon, 8/27)
|4
|34
|0
|Nick Divis , Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)
|1
|32
|1
|Carson Boyd, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)
|2
|29
|0
|Darren Green, Mehlville (vs Lindbergh, 8/27)
|2
|27
|0
|Andrew Benedict , Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)
|3
|26
|0
|Kuron Parchmon, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)
|2
|22
|0