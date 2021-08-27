 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)16-30-03231
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)18-26-02923
Alex Poettker, Althoff (vs Alton, 8/27)10-14-02222
Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Perryville, 8/27)7-11-01391
Drake Faust , Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)7-14-11192
Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/27)7-12-01110
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/27)9-14-11010
Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life, 8/27)8-10-0961
Louis Kavanaugh, Kirkwood (vs Belleville West, 8/27)3-6-0871
Nolan Hirth, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 8/27)9-19-0441
Sean Patrick Keegan , Webster Groves (vs Vashon, 8/27)5-10-2440
Josh Everding, Mehlville (vs Lindbergh, 8/27)2-3-0330
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life, 8/27)1-1-0200
Mitter Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/27)4-11-2190
Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Lindbergh, 8/27)4-7-0170
Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs Belleville West, 8/27)2-5-0130
Brody Fischer, De Soto (vs Seckman, 8/27)2-9-0130

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
William Lufiau, Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)212153
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Belleville West, 8/27)81713
Malique Flenoid, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/27)91643
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)121532
Ali Wells, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)231491
Justin Jackson, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/27)81123
Jordan Foster, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 8/27)8791
Devon Parks, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)12740
Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life, 8/27)11650
Darius Jones, Kirkwood (vs Belleville West, 8/27)3630
Miguel Velazquez, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/27)5613
JaQuari Parks, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/27)7570
Marcus Price, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/27)7563
Caleb Coleman, De Soto (vs Seckman, 8/27)15530
Malik Nave, Althoff (vs Alton, 8/27)18500
Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)12482
Phoenix Mendiola, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)10481
Nolan Hirth, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 8/27)13480
Christopher Jenkins , Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)2480
Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/27)18460

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)102082
Jaden Hale, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)41170
Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs Alton, 8/27)3921
Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)4881
Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/27)3840
Stuart Johnson, Althoff (vs Alton, 8/27)3811
Jadon Miller, Kirkwood (vs Belleville West, 8/27)1681
Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/27)4590
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)3411
Nathan DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life, 8/27)2400
Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)2380
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)1370
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life, 8/27)2360
Chase McDaniel, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)4350
James Jones, Webster Groves (vs Vashon, 8/27)4340
Nick Divis , Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)1321
Carson Boyd, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)2290
Darren Green, Mehlville (vs Lindbergh, 8/27)2270
Andrew Benedict , Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)3260
Kuron Parchmon, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)2220
