Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)24-32-22662
Owen Merrell, Holt (vs Washington, 9/8)15-19-01992
Grant Gibson, Summit (vs Parkway Central, 9/9)11-19-11732
Koen Zeltmann, Borgia (vs Strafford, 9/9)14-22-01712
Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/9)9-16-01672
Landon McDonald, Belleville West (vs DeKalb, Illinois, 9/9)12-23-21630
Jason Wiley, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)4-8-11603
Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/8)11-17-21572
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/9)14-25-01481
Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman, 9/9)13-22-21461
Rex Reels, Carlinville (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/9)14-21-11421
James Smith, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/9)6-13-01331
Easton Heafner, Jerseyville (vs Lincoln, Illinois, 9/9)13-18-01271
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/9)15-20-01203
Noah Kuehner, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 9/8)10-17-11160
Omarion Gooden, Cahokia (vs Peoria, 9/9)6-18-01072
Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Red Bud, 9/9)8-12-0990
Omar Hopkins, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 9/9)6-10-1970
Cole McKey, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)6-8-0931
Kameron Eleby, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/9)3-4-0911

Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/9)303002
Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Lincoln, Illinois, 9/9)342393
Jobe Smith, North County (vs De Soto, 9/9)142264
Greyson Brewer, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield, 9/9)192203
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 9/9)342152
Damien Moore, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 9/9)151712
Dylan Stevens, Fox (vs Lindbergh, 9/9)101582
Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)71483
Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/9)141411
Blaze Helton, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Carlinville, 9/9)241382
Dylan Van, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)141300
Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)111282
Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs DuBourg, 9/9)111272
Jahkori Adams, Belleville West (vs DeKalb, Illinois, 9/9)171220
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Fox, 9/9)201213
Austin McGukin, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/9)151181
Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 9/9)121073
Koen Zeltmann, Borgia (vs Strafford, 9/9)121062
Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/8)261041
Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/9)141012

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
DeAndre Rush Jr., Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/9)72122
Vance Gross, Lutheran North (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)151791
Ty Williams, Holt (vs Washington, 9/8)101682
Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)51402
Wes Knuckles, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman, 9/9)61130
Exavier Zeilman, Belleville West (vs DeKalb, Illinois, 9/9)71050
Peyton Bertels, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 9/8)5870
Nicholas Deloach Jr., Cahokia (vs Peoria, 9/9)3801
Jaiden Sloan, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 9/9)4750
Tyler Metz, Summit (vs Parkway Central, 9/9)2721
Trey Trennepohl, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/8)6711
Caleb Mueller, Lindbergh (vs Fox, 9/9)3710
Corey Simms, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)3651
Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/9)2650
Samuel Vu, Summit (vs Parkway Central, 9/9)6641
Aneas Smith, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/8)1601
Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Red Bud, 9/9)3570
Matt Manocchio, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 9/8)4540
Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 9/9)4540
Tanner Brunaugh, Jerseyville (vs Lincoln, Illinois, 9/9)4531
