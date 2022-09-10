Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)
|24-32-2
|266
|2
|Owen Merrell, Holt (vs Washington, 9/8)
|15-19-0
|199
|2
|Grant Gibson, Summit (vs Parkway Central, 9/9)
|11-19-1
|173
|2
|Koen Zeltmann, Borgia (vs Strafford, 9/9)
|14-22-0
|171
|2
|Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/9)
|9-16-0
|167
|2
|Landon McDonald, Belleville West (vs DeKalb, Illinois, 9/9)
|12-23-2
|163
|0
|Jason Wiley, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)
|4-8-1
|160
|3
|Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/8)
|11-17-2
|157
|2
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/9)
|14-25-0
|148
|1
|Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman, 9/9)
|13-22-2
|146
|1
|Rex Reels, Carlinville (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/9)
|14-21-1
|142
|1
|James Smith, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/9)
|6-13-0
|133
|1
|Easton Heafner, Jerseyville (vs Lincoln, Illinois, 9/9)
|13-18-0
|127
|1
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/9)
|15-20-0
|120
|3
|Noah Kuehner, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 9/8)
|10-17-1
|116
|0
|Omarion Gooden, Cahokia (vs Peoria, 9/9)
|6-18-0
|107
|2
|Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Red Bud, 9/9)
|8-12-0
|99
|0
|Omar Hopkins, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 9/9)
|6-10-1
|97
|0
|Cole McKey, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)
|6-8-0
|93
|1
|Kameron Eleby, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/9)
|3-4-0
|91
|1
People are also reading…
Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/9)
|30
|300
|2
|Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Lincoln, Illinois, 9/9)
|34
|239
|3
|Jobe Smith, North County (vs De Soto, 9/9)
|14
|226
|4
|Greyson Brewer, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield, 9/9)
|19
|220
|3
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 9/9)
|34
|215
|2
|Damien Moore, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 9/9)
|15
|171
|2
|Dylan Stevens, Fox (vs Lindbergh, 9/9)
|10
|158
|2
|Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)
|7
|148
|3
|Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/9)
|14
|141
|1
|Blaze Helton, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Carlinville, 9/9)
|24
|138
|2
|Dylan Van, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)
|14
|130
|0
|Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)
|11
|128
|2
|Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs DuBourg, 9/9)
|11
|127
|2
|Jahkori Adams, Belleville West (vs DeKalb, Illinois, 9/9)
|17
|122
|0
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Fox, 9/9)
|20
|121
|3
|Austin McGukin, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/9)
|15
|118
|1
|Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 9/9)
|12
|107
|3
|Koen Zeltmann, Borgia (vs Strafford, 9/9)
|12
|106
|2
|Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/8)
|26
|104
|1
|Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/9)
|14
|101
|2
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|DeAndre Rush Jr., Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/9)
|7
|212
|2
|Vance Gross, Lutheran North (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)
|15
|179
|1
|Ty Williams, Holt (vs Washington, 9/8)
|10
|168
|2
|Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)
|5
|140
|2
|Wes Knuckles, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman, 9/9)
|6
|113
|0
|Exavier Zeilman, Belleville West (vs DeKalb, Illinois, 9/9)
|7
|105
|0
|Peyton Bertels, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 9/8)
|5
|87
|0
|Nicholas Deloach Jr., Cahokia (vs Peoria, 9/9)
|3
|80
|1
|Jaiden Sloan, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 9/9)
|4
|75
|0
|Tyler Metz, Summit (vs Parkway Central, 9/9)
|2
|72
|1
|Trey Trennepohl, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/8)
|6
|71
|1
|Caleb Mueller, Lindbergh (vs Fox, 9/9)
|3
|71
|0
|Corey Simms, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)
|3
|65
|1
|Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/9)
|2
|65
|0
|Samuel Vu, Summit (vs Parkway Central, 9/9)
|6
|64
|1
|Aneas Smith, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/8)
|1
|60
|1
|Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Red Bud, 9/9)
|3
|57
|0
|Matt Manocchio, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 9/8)
|4
|54
|0
|Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 9/9)
|4
|54
|0
|Tanner Brunaugh, Jerseyville (vs Lincoln, Illinois, 9/9)
|4
|53
|1