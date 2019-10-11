BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 10/11)24-41-13390
Enrique Quinones, Webster Groves (vs Lindbergh, 10/11)15-33-13303
Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/11)21-33-03102
Mekhi Hagens, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)18-23-03063
Nic Horner, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/11)11-12-02626
Devon Ross, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 10/11)14-20-12262
Alex Poettker, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville, 10/11)23-43-12222
Brendan Hannah, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/11)9-21-12110
Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs John Burroughs, 10/10)7-9-01813
Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs DuBourg, 10/11)5-9-01532
Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/11)9-11-01473
Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/11)6-9-01442
Omarion Gooden, Granite City (vs Mater Dei, 10/11)7-12-01381
Briar Fischer, De Soto (vs Hillsboro, 10/11)8-14-11362
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hazelwood West, 10/11)6-15-11320
Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Granite City, 10/11)11-16-01203
George Williams, Marquette (vs Pattonville, 10/11)8-15-1992
Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Winfield, 10/11)9-14-1910
Duncan Clongier, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North, 10/10)8-16-2841
Eric Brown, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial, 10/11)9-19-2801

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Pattonville, 10/11)242862
Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 10/11)432352
Bill Jackson, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)92304
Derrick Baker, Affton (vs Gateway STEM, 10/11)272173
Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Triad, 10/11)262163
Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 10/11)152064
Gideon Niboh, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell North, 10/11)111943
Caden Phipps, Lafayette (vs Parkway North, 10/11)161705
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Hazelwood East, 10/11)171653
Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/11)101571
Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Granite City, 10/11)141342
Nolan Foppe, Mater Dei (vs Granite City, 10/11)141341
Logan Wongler, Triad (vs Highland, 10/11)251320
Logan Dowd, Warrenton (vs Winfield, 10/11)231252
Tyson Roedl, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial, 10/11)241220
Calub Moore, Affton (vs Gateway STEM, 10/11)211102
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian, 10/11)191100
Brian McDonald, Jerseyville (vs Mascoutah, 10/11)261051
Donavan Bieber, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/11)101031
Collin Doyel, Festus (vs Pacific, 10/11)41013

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Jacobie Banks, Webster Groves (vs Lindbergh, 10/11)82442
Jackson Fortner, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 10/11)81320
Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/11)71210
Luther Burden III, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)41182
Amaryrious Edwards, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)41000
Antonio Winters, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville, 10/11)10981
Sam Horner, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/11)5974
Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/11)4961
Izaiah Hartrup, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/11)4841
Aaron Barnett, Granite City (vs Mater Dei, 10/11)2841
Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 10/11)4791
Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 10/11)4771
Joey Kossina, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville, 10/11)5761
Kellen Porter, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/11)3760
Jordan Smith, Lutheran North (vs John Burroughs, 10/10)3751
John Kuntz, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/11)2740
Kyle Taylor, Lutheran St. Charles (vs DuBourg, 10/11)5701
Michael Parr Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs DuBourg, 10/11)2701
William Lee, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 10/11)3690
Terrance Buckingham, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 10/11)4650

