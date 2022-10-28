 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)18-31-13313
James Smith, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)14-29-03064
Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Parkway South, 10/28)15-28-02412
Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 10/28)14-18-02064
Trenton Lampkin, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)5-8-01813
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)5-7-01763
Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/28)7-14-01432
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Dunlap, 10/28)13-16-01323
Joey Bradley, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 10/28)7-14-0940
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 10/28)6-16-2700
Qwalan Miller, Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 10/28)5-15-3450
Jacob Walker, Grandview (vs St. Pius X, 10/28)5-15-2421
Wyatt Keim, Grandview (vs St. Pius X, 10/28)1-2-1290
Owen Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/28)1-2-0210

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 10/28)131732
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/28)161534
Travis Porter, Highland (vs Dunlap, 10/28)101471
Justin Jackson, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)61432
Ricky Dixon, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 10/28)131411
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Dunlap, 10/28)71383
Damien Moore, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 10/28)131060
Nolan Brune, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)51000
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)18950
Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)10951
Caden Humphrey, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)4852
Nolan Sipple, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)12790
Nash Moore, Grandview (vs St. Pius X, 10/28)26650
Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/28)6640
Connor Griebenow, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)2602
Jabari Booth, Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 10/28)8550
Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)3511
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)5472
Kylan Wallace, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/28)7290
Trevion Hulsey, Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 10/28)11260

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Zach Wetzel, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)71981
Brennan Weik, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)61202
Caleb Lochmann, Lafayette (vs Parkway South, 10/28)41102
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)3882
Jonathan Van Hook, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 10/28)5852
Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)1741
Jaiden Sloan, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/28)1711
Eli Frimml, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)4651
Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)2641
Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)1621
Justin Lehn, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)3560
Eric Reedus, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 10/28)4542
Zac Hough, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 10/28)2520
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)1501
Nolan Mercier, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)2501
Connor Hamilton, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)1501
Kam Richardson, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/28)1461
Michael Clark, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 10/28)3410
Drew Merseal, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)1380
Matt Miriani, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)3331
