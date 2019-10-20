Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Noah Turbyfill, Civic Memorial (vs Triad, 10/18)
|22-35-1
|301
|2
|Devon Ross, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 10/18)
|11-19-0
|286
|3
|Cael Welker, Jackson (vs Hillsboro, 10/18)
|11-13-0
|278
|5
|Chris Bradley, Cahokia (vs Althoff, 10/18)
|12-15-0
|272
|3
|Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Westminster, 10/19)
|15-31-0
|261
|1
|Patrick Koester, Francis Howell North (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/18)
|15-27-2
|257
|3
|Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs Poplar Bluff, 10/18)
|14-20-0
|246
|4
|Isaac Fulton, DuBourg (vs Bayless, 10/18)
|15-20-0
|234
|3
|Hayden Beck, Wright City (vs South Callaway, 10/18)
|19-25-0
|219
|3
|Duncan Clongier, John Burroughs (vs Principia, 10/19)
|19-24-1
|210
|2
|Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 10/18)
|7-9-0
|209
|2
|Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Lutheran South, 10/18)
|12-18-0
|208
|2
|Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh, 10/18)
|14-22-0
|198
|2
|Tyler Macon, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 10/19)
|7-11-0
|193
|3
|Henry McIntosh, Ladue (vs Pattonville, 10/18)
|12-16-0
|178
|3
|Cam'Ron McCoy, St. Mary's (vs Vianney, 10/18)
|15-29-1
|172
|2
|Matthew Jackson, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 10/18)
|10-19-1
|166
|2
|Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm, 10/18)
|6-13-0
|162
|2
|Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Staunton, 10/18)
|4-6-0
|160
|2
|Cory Dorsey, Riverview Gardens (vs Hazelwood Central, 10/19)
|7-15-1
|154
|2
Best rushing performances (6+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Ben Ide, Metro-East Lutheran (vs Bunker Hill, 10/18)
|24
|319
|2
|Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Parkway Central, 10/17)
|20
|310
|3
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/18)
|23
|207
|2
|Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland, 10/18)
|13
|204
|3
|Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Festus, 10/18)
|20
|188
|3
|Tyler Huegen, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 10/18)
|19
|173
|3
|Collin Doyel, Festus (vs Borgia, 10/18)
|8
|172
|2
|Jalen Head, Lutheran North (vs Farmington, 10/18)
|9
|172
|2
|Lucas Stone, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/18)
|26
|162
|2
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/18)
|12
|160
|3
|Luckas Salsman, Seckman (vs Fox, 10/18)
|23
|159
|2
|Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 10/18)
|23
|157
|3
|Evan Daugherty, Perryville (vs Portageville, 10/19)
|10
|151
|4
|Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Poplar Bluff, 10/18)
|16
|150
|1
|Mason Blakemore, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 10/18)
|31
|142
|1
|DeShawn Fuller, St. Mary's (vs Vianney, 10/18)
|16
|137
|1
|Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 10/18)
|15
|132
|1
|Donavan Bieber, Columbia (vs Red Bud, 10/18)
|7
|129
|3
|Rico Barfield, De Smet (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 10/18)
|11
|129
|3
|Derrick Baker, Affton (vs Jennings, 10/18)
|13
|125
|1
Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Kalin Black, O'Fallon Christian (vs Westminster, 10/19)
|11
|221
|1
|Kuron Parchman, Civic Memorial (vs Triad, 10/18)
|9
|175
|0
|Timothy Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 10/18)
|7
|170
|2
|Stevern McCall, Cahokia (vs Althoff, 10/18)
|7
|160
|1
|Jeremiah Williams, DuBourg (vs Bayless, 10/18)
|6
|157
|1
|Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 10/18)
|5
|155
|1
|Caleb Merritt, John Burroughs (vs Principia, 10/19)
|10
|133
|2
|Dontrell Woods, Francis Howell North (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/18)
|2
|129
|2
|Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Poplar Bluff, 10/18)
|4
|115
|3
|Carter Quinn, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 10/18)
|2
|101
|1
|Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 10/19)
|4
|101
|2
|Jordan Smith, Lutheran North (vs Farmington, 10/18)
|8
|100
|1
|Mitchell Haake, Mater Dei (vs Lutheran South, 10/18)
|4
|96
|0
|Logan Turbyfill, Civic Memorial (vs Triad, 10/18)
|8
|96
|2
|Dalton Skrob, Jackson (vs Hillsboro, 10/18)
|3
|94
|2
|Connor Sands, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 10/18)
|4
|94
|2
|Cameron Lewis, Francis Howell North (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/18)
|9
|92
|1
|Jack Roe, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh, 10/18)
|3
|92
|2
|Brandon Perry, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/18)
|3
|88
|2
|Ethan Reissing, De Soto (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/18)
|5
|87
|1