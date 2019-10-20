Team up with us for 99¢

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Noah Turbyfill, Civic Memorial (vs Triad, 10/18)22-35-13012
Devon Ross, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 10/18)11-19-02863
Cael Welker, Jackson (vs Hillsboro, 10/18)11-13-02785
Chris Bradley, Cahokia (vs Althoff, 10/18)12-15-02723
Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Westminster, 10/19)15-31-02611
Patrick Koester, Francis Howell North (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/18)15-27-22573
Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs Poplar Bluff, 10/18)14-20-02464
Isaac Fulton, DuBourg (vs Bayless, 10/18)15-20-02343
Hayden Beck, Wright City (vs South Callaway, 10/18)19-25-02193
Duncan Clongier, John Burroughs (vs Principia, 10/19)19-24-12102
Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 10/18)7-9-02092
Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Lutheran South, 10/18)12-18-02082
Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh, 10/18)14-22-01982
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 10/19)7-11-01933
Henry McIntosh, Ladue (vs Pattonville, 10/18)12-16-01783
Cam'Ron McCoy, St. Mary's (vs Vianney, 10/18)15-29-11722
Matthew Jackson, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 10/18)10-19-11662
Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm, 10/18)6-13-01622
Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Staunton, 10/18)4-6-01602
Cory Dorsey, Riverview Gardens (vs Hazelwood Central, 10/19)7-15-11542

Best rushing performances (6+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Ben Ide, Metro-East Lutheran (vs Bunker Hill, 10/18)243192
Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Parkway Central, 10/17)203103
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/18)232072
Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland, 10/18)132043
Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Festus, 10/18)201883
Tyler Huegen, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 10/18)191733
Collin Doyel, Festus (vs Borgia, 10/18)81722
Jalen Head, Lutheran North (vs Farmington, 10/18)91722
Lucas Stone, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/18)261622
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/18)121603
Luckas Salsman, Seckman (vs Fox, 10/18)231592
Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 10/18)231573
Evan Daugherty, Perryville (vs Portageville, 10/19)101514
Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Poplar Bluff, 10/18)161501
Mason Blakemore, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 10/18)311421
DeShawn Fuller, St. Mary's (vs Vianney, 10/18)161371
Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 10/18)151321
Donavan Bieber, Columbia (vs Red Bud, 10/18)71293
Rico Barfield, De Smet (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 10/18)111293
Derrick Baker, Affton (vs Jennings, 10/18)131251

Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Kalin Black, O'Fallon Christian (vs Westminster, 10/19)112211
Kuron Parchman, Civic Memorial (vs Triad, 10/18)91750
Timothy Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 10/18)71702
Stevern McCall, Cahokia (vs Althoff, 10/18)71601
Jeremiah Williams, DuBourg (vs Bayless, 10/18)61571
Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 10/18)51551
Caleb Merritt, John Burroughs (vs Principia, 10/19)101332
Dontrell Woods, Francis Howell North (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/18)21292
Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Poplar Bluff, 10/18)41153
Carter Quinn, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 10/18)21011
Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 10/19)41012
Jordan Smith, Lutheran North (vs Farmington, 10/18)81001
Mitchell Haake, Mater Dei (vs Lutheran South, 10/18)4960
Logan Turbyfill, Civic Memorial (vs Triad, 10/18)8962
Dalton Skrob, Jackson (vs Hillsboro, 10/18)3942
Connor Sands, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 10/18)4942
Cameron Lewis, Francis Howell North (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/18)9921
Jack Roe, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh, 10/18)3922
Brandon Perry, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/18)3882
Ethan Reissing, De Soto (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/18)5871

