Bethany steps down at St. Mary's to join Lindenwood coaching staff

What’s not in question is Bethany will have a significant workload related to recruiting. It’s a shared task the entire staff must take on and that means Bethany will be on the road making the pitch Lindenwood is a great place to play.

Among Bethany’s best assets are the relationships he has in the area with other coaches, players and even the players’ families. He had assistant coaching stints at Lindbergh and CBC before taking his first head coaching position with St. Mary’s.

“You’ve got to have that common relationship when it comes to recruiting,” Bethany said.

Bethany feels his experience at St. Mary’s will be incredibly valuable as he transitions at Lindenwood. The responsibilities that come with being the head of a program are unknowable until you’re in the middle of it. Bethany wore a variety of hats at St. Mary’s.

“It makes you well-rounded,” Bethany said.

In its press release, St. Mary’s said it would begin a search for its next coach immediately. Bethany’s decision was greeted with well wishes and support from his administration.