Bevis brings unique experience as Collinsville's new coach

This will Bevis’ fourth turn at the wheel as a head coach. He had a one-year run at Kennedy High on Chicago’s south side and there were three seasons at Sparta. Most recently he spent 2017 and 2018 at Lift For Life where he was instrumental in turning around a moribund program.

Lift For Life has no home field and no practice facility on campus. Practices were often held at city parks. Only when they made the trip to the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center did the Hawks actually get on a lined field. Lift For Life is a charter school so the students are spread out across the city and coordinating transportation, especially in the offseason, proved tricky.

In Bevis’ first season, the Hawks went 3-7. But with a full year to work with his players and really dig into the offseason program he guided Lift For Life to a 10-2 record and a Class 2 district runner-up finish. At the time it was the best season in school history. Last season Lift For Life went 10-2 again and gave Class 2 champion Lutheran North its best game of the playoffs in a 6-0 nail-biter as it repeated as a district runner-up.