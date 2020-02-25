Bevis brings unique experience as Collinsville's new coach

Joe Bevis knows exactly what he’s walking into and he couldn't be any happier about it.
Monday night the Collinsville Community School District No. 10 Board of Education approved Bevis to be the Collinsville High football coach. He’s the Kahoks fourth coach since 2013. It’s a position that has been among the most vexing in the area for more than 50 years.
Since 1966, the first year after Vergil Fletcher hung up his football whistle, Collinsville has finished with a record of .500 or better eight times. In that time, it has been .500 or better in back-to-back seasons once, 1971 (5-3-1) and 1972 (5-4) under the direction of Lloyd Dunne, who finished 27-42-1 in eight seasons.
The Kahoks quailed for the playoffs in 1996 (6-4), 1998 (8-2) and 2010 (5-5). Collinsville has yet to win a playoff game in the 101 years since the program was founded.
Bevis, 37, is well aware of this and embraces it. A 2000 Edwardsville graduate who played four years at the University of Illinois, Bevis has never been afraid to put in the work.
“I have always loved taking on challenges,” Bevis said. “There have always been challenges.”
Bevis was promoted from within after serving one season on Mike Popovich’s staff. Popovich resigned this winter with a 3-15 record over two seasons. Collinsville was 0-9 this past fall.
This will Bevis’ fourth turn at the wheel as a head coach. He had a one-year run at Kennedy High on Chicago’s south side and there were three seasons at Sparta. Most recently he spent 2017 and 2018 at Lift For Life where he was instrumental in turning around a moribund program.
Lift For Life has no home field and no practice facility on campus. Practices were often held at city parks. Only when they made the trip to the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center did the Hawks actually get on a lined field. Lift For Life is a charter school so the students are spread out across the city and coordinating transportation, especially in the offseason, proved tricky.
In Bevis’ first season, the Hawks went 3-7. But with a full year to work with his players and really dig into the offseason program he guided Lift For Life to a 10-2 record and a Class 2 district runner-up finish. At the time it was the best season in school history. Last season Lift For Life went 10-2 again and gave Class 2 champion Lutheran North its best game of the playoffs in a 6-0 nail-biter as it repeated as a district runner-up.
When Bevis looks at Collinsville, he doesn’t see its historic struggles. He sees an outstanding weight training facility, a top of the line artificial surface at the football stadium and another on-campus grass field just waiting to be utilized. He’s never needed much and now he has everything he could want.
“As long as you give me a patch of grass big enough for 50 to 100 kids, we’re going to be successful,” Bevis said.
Popovich didn’t have the results on the field he hoped for this fall but he was successful in driving up the program’s numbers. Bevis said there were 110 kids in the program at the end of the season and he’d love to maintain that number if not grow it.
“I’d like to turn it back into a three-level program again,” Bevis said. Collinsville fielded a varsity and junior varsity last season.
Unlike his previous stops, Bevis won’t be assuming the top job as a fresh face. He just finished his first season as the varsity wrestling coach at Collinsville and works as an elementary physical education teacher in the district. His familiarity with the returning players and students in the district will make the transition much smoother.
“I’m not coming in and meeting complete strangers,” he said. “They pretty much already know what they’re getting from me.”
When Bevis received word late Monday night that he’d been chosen as Collinsville’s next coach, it was another memorable moment in a recent rash of success. The wrestling season ended with six Kahoks qualifying for sectionals. Senior Jalen May and sophomore Joe Biciocchi advanced to the state meet. Bevis said it's the first time in about 10 years Collinsville had multiple wrestlers qualify for state. May, who finished his career with 156 wins, won a match to give Bevis his first state coaching victory.
It’s those types of achievements that make Bevis love what he does.
“I’m excited about the kids we have,” Bevis said. “We’ve got such a diverse group. I’m going to have high expectations for the kids. They want to be part of a culture of high expectations. They want to meet those expectations.”