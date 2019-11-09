CREVE COEUR — For Dalton Bingman, all it took was just one look.
“My dad (Justin) was over doing the chains and we have always had a big relationship with football,” said Bingham, a Priory senior linebacker/running back. “I kind of looked over at him and he gave me a glare. It made me a little angry, so it kind of put a little fire underneath my butt.”
On the very next play, Bingman broke through the line and tackled John Burroughs junior running back Malachi Chunn for a loss on a fourth-down-and-5 play from the Priory 25-yard line with 53.1 seconds left to seal the Rebels’ 28-21 win in a Class 3 District 3 semifinal game Saturday afternoon at Priory’s Todd Stadium.
“I went up to Dalton before the last play and I was like, ‘You’ve got to shoot this gap. I know you can do it. You’re here to make a play.’ And he did just that,” Priory junior defensive back/wide receiver Myles Kee said.
The win sends Priory (9-2) into a district final matchup with Trinity (7-3) next weekend. The Titans are the defending Class 3 champions.
“We get to play for another week and we get to play against the best team in the state on the Class 3 level,” Rebels coach Jake Parent said. “I’ve gone out to see them the last couple weeks. They are a very good team and they have some great talent. At this time of year, if you’re in the playoffs, you’re going to run into a really good team. You might as well play the best and see how you do.”
Priory recorded its first nine-win campaign since 1999.
“The senior class, their freshman year, the varsity went 0-10 and then they went 1-9 the year after that,” Parent said. “So, they’ve seen the down times and they stuck through it and now they’re reaping the reward of all their hard work.”
Kee led the offensive charge for the Rebels, as he caught 12 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, junior quarterback Harrison Wilmsen has completed 62 passes for 1,015 yards and 15 TDs to Kee.
“We have a really strong connection,” Kee said. “He’s pretty much my best friend. The quarterback has to be your best friend. I give him a lot of credit. He puts the ball in great places, so I can make plays.”
Bingman capped an 11-play, 92-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring run in the final minute of the first quarter to put Priory ahead 6-0.
Bingman, a 5-foot-10, 225-pound tank out of the backfield, carried the ball 19 times for 151 yards, some of which came while bulldozing defenders for extra yards.
“Obviously, I’ve got to give it to the linemen. I would never be able to make those plays without those guys putting their butts on the line blocking for me,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I’m the fastest kid out there on the field, but I’d say I like to be a little physical with the stiff arms.”
Chunn had rushing touchdowns of 35 and 14 yards on back-to-back possessions midway through the second quarter to give Burroughs (7-4) a 14-6 lead.
But, the Rebels responded with a quick drive that resulted in a 2-yard TD catch by Kee with 3 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first half. Bingman then ran in the two-point conversion attempt to tie the game 14-14.
“That was big. Going into halftime tied instead of down by eight was a much better feeling,” Parent said. “Last time we played them (a 44-35 Priory win on Oct. 5), we were down 20-7 in the second quarter. We knew this was going to be a battle, so every bit helped.”
After turning the ball over on downs after a 12-play series to start the second half, Priory wasted little time on its next possession as Wilmsen hit Kee in stride at the 50 and he raced the rest of the way for the go-ahead 62-yard TD just past the midway point of the third quarter.
Wilmsen and Kee made it a natural hat trick when they hooked up for a third straight score on a 39-yard pass with 41.5 seconds left in the third.
“I think they were brothers at one year old. They just have such a great connection,” Parent said. “They know where each other is going to be and they have the talent to make stuff happen whenever they need a big play. They do this week in and week out. It’s fun football to watch.”
Chunn notched his third TD of the day on a 5-yard run just 1:45 into the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 28-21. But the Priory defense made sure there would be no further scoring with the big fourth down stop in the final minute.
“Since I’ve been here, Burroughs has always been the biggest opponent we’ve played,” Bingman said. “We always look forward to it. It’s the most exciting week of the season. Everybody came out full of energy. Having a good week of practice is what made everything work out.”