Big fourth down stop fuels Troy's rally past Hazelwood Central in district semifinal

Third-seeded Hazelwood Central (8-3) fell for the third time in four games after a 7-0 start.

“I thought our kids fought their butts off,” Hawks coach Carey Davis said. “This is the group that were freshmen when I came in and I'm so proud of the work they put in day in and day out. There's 26 seniors, so I'm heartbroken for them because I know how much it means to them and how much they wanted it.”

Clinging to a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Hawks exploded for a 39-yard pass from Bryson Brown to Armani Turner to take a 22-14 lead with 9:16 remaining.

“Guys were putting there heads down right away and I'm like, 'Keep your heads up, the game is nowhere near over,' ” Smith said. “We popped their heads up and we came out and kept playing as hard as we could. That's all you can ask for.”

Troy had a big answer on its next drive, as quarterback Charos Sutton hooked up with Nathan Ryan for an 11-yard TD pass in the back corner of the end zone to make it 22-20, although Sutton got stopped short on his two-point conversion run.

“Automatically, my mind went back to Howell week,” Sutton said of the important scoring drive. “I was like, 'We've got to put this in.' ”