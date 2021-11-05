Big fourth down stop fuels Troy's rally past Hazelwood Central in district semifinal

TROY, Mo. — Brett Smith just knew he had to bust through the line of scrimmage as quickly as he possibly could.
With his team trailing by two points with just more than five minutes left in the game, the Troy Buchanan junior linebacker stuffed Hazelwood Central running back Jamarion Price for a 2-yard loss on a 4th-and-1 run at the Hawks' 38-yard line.
The Trojans scored three plays later as part of a 20-point flourish to finish the game in their 34-22 win in a Class 6 District 2 football semifinal Friday night at Troy's John R. Lawrence Sports Complex.
“At first, we were in our goal line front,” Smith said. “But then I bumped my d-end Jase Sanders to the left, so I had the A gap, and I just ran through the hole and knew I got the tackle.”
With the win, No. 2 seed Troy (9-2) advances to play at top seed Francis Howell (10-1) for the district title Nov. 12.
The Vikings rallied to beat the Trojans 41-38 in the regular season Sept. 24 when Howell drove 99 yards in the final two-and-a-half minutes and scored the winning touchdown with just 13 seconds left.
“I thought we had a little bit of flinch, but we settled in and continued to scrap and fight. I'm proud of our guys and proud of our effort. It's survive and advance season,” Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt said. “Our yearly goals are conference championships and competing for district championships. To be there (in the district final) two out of three years is a good feeling. We want to be playing in November, so obviously we're excited.”
Third-seeded Hazelwood Central (8-3) fell for the third time in four games after a 7-0 start.
“I thought our kids fought their butts off,” Hawks coach Carey Davis said. “This is the group that were freshmen when I came in and I'm so proud of the work they put in day in and day out. There's 26 seniors, so I'm heartbroken for them because I know how much it means to them and how much they wanted it.”
Clinging to a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Hawks exploded for a 39-yard pass from Bryson Brown to Armani Turner to take a 22-14 lead with 9:16 remaining.
“Guys were putting there heads down right away and I'm like, 'Keep your heads up, the game is nowhere near over,' ” Smith said. “We popped their heads up and we came out and kept playing as hard as we could. That's all you can ask for.”
Troy had a big answer on its next drive, as quarterback Charos Sutton hooked up with Nathan Ryan for an 11-yard TD pass in the back corner of the end zone to make it 22-20, although Sutton got stopped short on his two-point conversion run.
“Automatically, my mind went back to Howell week,” Sutton said of the important scoring drive. “I was like, 'We've got to put this in.' ”
Three plays before his score, Ryan used his 6-foot-3 frame to go up and make an unbelievable grab along the Central sideline, turning it into a 54-yard reception.
“He made some absolutely amazing catches on the sideline,” Nesbitt said. “Sometimes, it just helps to have dudes and he's one of them. I'm glad we've got that guy.”
That set the stage for Smith's huge fourth-down stop on a play he admitted he was shocked even happened.
“I was very surprised because there was five minutes left, so I didn't really understand it,” Smith said.
Davis credited Smith for making the play that turned the game on its ear.
“That kid made a great play running through there. It's Friday night. Big players make big plays, and he made a hell of a play,” Davis said. “If we get that first down, it kind of changes the whole tempo.”
It took the Trojans just three plays to punch it in as Sutton scored on a 4-yard run to give Troy a 27-22 lead with 4:31 to play.
After three plays netted just 2 yards, Central had to go for it again on fourth-and-8 deep in their own territory with 3:35 to play, but Brown's pump fake and deep throw similar to his TD pass to Turner fell incomplete to give the Trojans great field position again.
With the Hawks having just one timeout remaining, Troy bled almost 90 seconds off the clock before Smith bullied his way into the end zone from 5 yards out with exactly two minutes left to give the Trojans the breathing room they needed to seal the win.
The first half was the Sutton and Price show.
Central won the opening coin toss, but deferred, and Troy made the Hawks pay by needing just five plays to cover 66 yards and take a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Sutton just 1 minute, 27 seconds into the game.
On the drive, Sutton hooked up twice with wide receiver Ethan Lollar on completions of 16 and 45 yards.
Central answered on its first drive, as Price capped a 7-play, 78-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run. The Hawks were set to kick the extra point when Troy was whistled for an offside penalty, so they decided to go for two and it was successful as Price punched it in to make it an 8-7 game.
Each team had a pair of empty possessions before Troy surged back ahead.
After a punt, the Trojans took over on their own 8 and compiled a 92-yard drive that took just seven plays and 1:13 off the clock. The drive featured three separate runs of 20 yards or more and culminated in Sutton's 5-yard run after a fake handoff for a 14-8 Troy lead with 8:34 left in the first half.
The Hawks had an answer on the very next drive yet again, going 80 yards in seven plays with Price's scoring run gobbling up the last 46 yards of the drive. Kevaun Davis' extra point gave Central a 15-14 lead it enjoyed at the halftime break.
“It was extremely important for our kids to answer the call every time that it was there for us to answer,” Davis said. “I wish the outcome would have been different, but hats off Troy. They're a very good football team. They did a great job and they deserved it.”
After a scoreless third quarter, the frantic fourth quarter featured a combined 27 points and the huge defensive stop that turned the game around and allowed the Trojans to have their long sought-after rematch with Howell.
“Coach says we're all competitors, right? So, we have to keep coming back every day hungrier,” Smith said. “From the beginning of the season, he said, 'You will be playing Howell in the district championship.' And look where we're at.”