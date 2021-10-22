Big fourth quarter pushes Jackson past O'Fallon

It was the first game where Jackson was pushed in the fourth quarter this season.

“When you get to a very competitive game like this, you start to figure out what you need to work on and get better at,” Marchi said.

Jackson’s high-octane offense, which entered the game averaging 49 points a game, finally started clicking in the fourth quarter after being held to just seven points over the previous three quarters.

Marchi broke a 7-all tie with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Davis early in the fourth and a Logan Bruns 28-yard field goal gave the Indians a 17-7 lead.

After a Tyler Lunning 30-yard field goal got the Panthers back to within a score, Marchi answered with a 39-yard touchdown strike to Turley to make it 24-10. A pick-6 by Flint Guilliams sealed the win for Jackson.

“I think we're better than how we played in the in the first half,” Eckley said. “I'm not putting that on the players. I'm putting it on the guy calling the plays, which is me, and I got to do a better job at moving the ball around, changing formations, to help guys be successful.”

Colt Michael threw for 231 yards for O’Fallon (6-3), No. 8 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings.