Big goal-line stand lifts Fort Zumwalt North to win over Washington

O’FALLON, Mo. — It was the kind of goal-line stand a defensive player dreams about.
Running on fumes at the end of a more than 10-minute drive against it, the Fort Zumwalt North defense stood its ground, causing a fumble on a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line to keep a two-touchdown lead intact. The Panthers went on to score at the other end of the field moments later and tacked on two more late touchdowns to earn a 42-7 win over Washington in the GAC Central football opener for both schools Friday night at Zumwalt North.
“That was a huge turning point in the game for our confidence,” Panthers senior middle linebacker Eddie Angelbeck said. “It was us coming together as a unit and playing as a team, saying we’re not going to give anything up right here.”
North (3-1 overall, 1-0 league) has won three consecutive games after dropping its season opener. The Panthers have now won the last nine meetings with the Blue Jays, dating back to 2012.
Washington (3-1, 0-1) lost for the first time this season. The Blue Jays started 5-0 last season before a loss to the Panthers.
Down 21-7 to start the second half, Washington chewed up the first 10 minutes and 23 seconds of the third quarter with a methodical drive that included runs by its three-man backfield of Cole Nahlik, Dylan Pape and Louis Paule, as well as a big third-down catch by tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp.
But, on the 18th play of the mega drive, the Blue Jays lost the handle on a 4th-and-goal snap at the 1 and lost the chance to cut it to a one-score game.
“They were in a great position to score a touchdown. It would have been easy for us to just let them have it and just kind of try,” North coach Joe Bacon said. “But, I felt we really rose to the challenge there and that’s a huge thing we have to do as a team all the time, not just on goal-line stands.”
The Panthers proceeded to go 98 yards in just six plays and took a 28-7 lead on Chris Futrell’s 9-yard TD run to essentially put the game out of reach.
North took the opening kickoff and marched 76 yards in 12 plays, capped by Futrell’s 2-yard TD run for an early 7-0 lead, but Washington countered on its first drive, going 51 yards in 10 plays to tie the game on Nahlik’s 9-yard run.
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to answer right back, as runs of 27 and 9 yards by Robert Rezex and Futrell, respectively, set the stage for a 38-yard Jack Newcomb play action pass to a wide-open Tyler Oakes down the middle for a 14-7 North lead.
After the game’s first three series all resulted in touchdowns, the next three all resulted in fumbles, including two by Washington.
No points resulted from those miscues, but a third Blue Jays fumble with 3:38 left in the first half resulted in a 10-play, 68-yard drive that culminated in Oakes’ second TD grab of the half, a 24-yarder with 37.8 seconds left to give North a 21-7 advantage at the intermission.
“That one was big,” said Oakes, a senior running back. “We had good blocks on the outside and I just read it good and got the touchdown before half.”
After Futrell’s run made it a three-score game following the goal-line stand, the Panthers scored TDs 1:58 apart to close things out. D.J. Jones had a hand in both scores, as he ran one in from 4 yards out before his pressure on Washington quarterback Cam Millheiser forced him into a poor throw that Futrell picked off and ran in for a 38-yard pick-six to close the scoring with 2:43 left.
“I kind of lost my assignment taking it to the outside, but D.J. came in and stepped up,” said Futrell, a senior running back/linebacker. “I knew he was going to try to throw it, so I just kept my eyes on the ball.”
The stout defensive effort by a Panthers team that had allowed 109 points in the first three games is something they hope to build upon in the coming weeks.
“It’s a confidence thing, but it also just reinforces that idea that you never ever quit, not matter how bleak it looks,” Bacon said. “That’s who we have to be if we’re going to do something special this year.”
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Washington football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Washington football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Washington football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Washington football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Washington football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Washington football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Washington football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Washington football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Washington football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Washington football
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Washington football
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.