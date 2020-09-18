Big goal-line stand lifts Fort Zumwalt North to win over Washington

But, on the 18th play of the mega drive, the Blue Jays lost the handle on a 4th-and-goal snap at the 1 and lost the chance to cut it to a one-score game.

“They were in a great position to score a touchdown. It would have been easy for us to just let them have it and just kind of try,” North coach Joe Bacon said. “But, I felt we really rose to the challenge there and that’s a huge thing we have to do as a team all the time, not just on goal-line stands.”

The Panthers proceeded to go 98 yards in just six plays and took a 28-7 lead on Chris Futrell’s 9-yard TD run to essentially put the game out of reach.

North took the opening kickoff and marched 76 yards in 12 plays, capped by Futrell’s 2-yard TD run for an early 7-0 lead, but Washington countered on its first drive, going 51 yards in 10 plays to tie the game on Nahlik’s 9-yard run.

It didn’t take long for the Panthers to answer right back, as runs of 27 and 9 yards by Robert Rezex and Futrell, respectively, set the stage for a 38-yard Jack Newcomb play action pass to a wide-open Tyler Oakes down the middle for a 14-7 North lead.

After the game’s first three series all resulted in touchdowns, the next three all resulted in fumbles, including two by Washington.