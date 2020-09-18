Big-play offense powers Holt to rivalry win against Timberland

WENTZVILLE — Holt running back Kyle Wuebbling missed last week’s game with a sore hamstring. He made up for lost time this week.
“It's a bit sore running off of it, but, yeah, I'm feeling a lot better,” Wuebbling said.
The hammy will feel a whole lot better after he watches game film from Friday night.
Wuebbling led an explosive, big-play offense by running for 227 yards on 20 carries and scoring three touchdowns as Holt beat host Timberland 48-17 in a GAC South football game.
Quarterback Cooper Brown got into the fun, going 9 for 13 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson Smith had five receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns while running in another, and Alex Ginnever had four catches for 92 yards and a score.
“We're up-tempo and we want to be explosive,” Holt coach Ethan Place said. “So we know if we execute on our stuff, we know we can score quickly.”
Holt had scoring drives of 1:33, 54 seconds, 51 seconds, 1:39, 31 seconds, 28 seconds and 2:17. At one point in the second half, Holt had the ball for just 3 minutes, 29 seconds, but found the end zone four times during that stretch.
The big plays offset a huge time of possession deficit, with Timberland holding the ball for almost 36 of the game’s 48 minutes.
“We just stuck to the game plan,” Brown said. “The line did good, the receivers did good, it was a whole team effort.”
Holt (4-0, 1-0) put the game out of reach by scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Brown got it going with a 61-yard strike to Jackson. Wuebbling followed with a 56-yard touchdown run and Jackson ended the scoring with a 6-yard run.
“Their kids did a great job at making plays, and we were fighting, but they just made some better plays tonight,” Timberland coach Ed Gilreath said.
Timberland (1-3, 0-1) held the ball for almost 16 minutes in the first half, but Holt’s big-play offense more than erased any advantage the Wolves had in time of possession.
After a disjointed effort in Holt's first three drives, Brown used his arm to get the offense on track, finding Smith for a 50-yard touchdown pass to give the Indians a 6-3 lead with 4 minutes, 14 seconds left in the second quarter.
“That the one to Jackson Smith really gave us a spark and just kind of loosen things up,” Place said. “But it's a rivalry game, kids were tight coming in, and we settled down.”
Holt’s special teams gave the offense good field position, stopping Josh Gibbs 1 yard short on a well-executed fake punt by Timberland at the Indians’ 47. Two plays later Brown connected with Ginnever for a 34-yard pass, which set up a 19-yard touchdown run by Wuebbling to make it 13-3 at the break.
Timberland’s lone score of the first half came on a 38-yard field goal by Gibbs early in the second quarter. The long boot off the junior’s leg capped an 8 minute, 2 second drive that started at the Wolves’ 17.
Despite the lack of possession time, Holt outgained Timberland 173-75 in the first two quarters. Wuebbling racked up 84 yards rushing on 11 carries at halftime.
“I knew we had some backfield opportunity but I'm really trying to work my hardest and try to fulfill what I need to do,” Wuebbling said. “It really helps having that front push to get the yards.”
Timberland came out strong in the second half with a 39-yard touchdown run by Gibbs, who finished with 58 yards rushing.
Tra’von Kennedy added another score late in the third.
“Unfortunately, tonight we weren't better in the second half than we were in the first, but you know we are just going to try to keep growing and get better together and see where we're at in the end,” Gilreath said.
Even with the two scores, Timberland couldn’t cut into the Holt lead. The Indians got a 3-yard touchdown run by Wuebbling and a 35-yard touchdown catch by Ginnever to protect the 10-point lead before putting it away in the fourth.
Brown completed all five of his pass attempts for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns in the second half.
“We just started off rough,” Brown said. “We stuck to it, we got our heads straight, and we just came out on top.”
