Big-play Wingo powers SLUH past Lift For Life

Saint Louis University High sophomore Ryan Wingo drove a dagger into Lift For Life Academy's attempt to get back into Friday's game.
After closing out the first half with two touchdowns, the Hawks trailed the Junior Billikens by two scores.
Wingo turned on his jets and raced 40 yards for a backbreaking touchdown just 1 minute, 32 seconds into the third quarter. It was Wingo's second TD and it helped SLUH roll to a 48-20 win over visiting Lift For Life Academy.
"That came at the right time," Wingo said. "We weren't worried. We know we can score at any time."
Wingo is not the only playmaker for the Junior Billikens (3-2). SLUH coach Mike Jones has a bevy of choices at his command.
Senior quarterback Luke Johnston threw for 222 yards on 14 of 18 passing. He tossed two TD passes.
"It was OK," Johnston said. "I had a few mental errors I need to clean up."
Senior Chris Brooks showed his speed and strength on a 26-yard run up the middle. Senior Derrick Baker rushed 19 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns.
"We have playmakers all over the place. Luke Johnston has done a great job for us all season," Jones said. "Derrick Baker has had a heck of a football season. We knew he was a good football player and he's been sharp. Chris Brooks and Ryan Wingo are big playmakers. We just to keep finding ways to utilize them all."
SLUH gained 187 yards on the ground.
The Senior Night event also served to honor the 1970 state title team.
"We started out fast and then we hit a little adversity," Jones said. "And then we came back. We made the most of our opportunity. Good football teams have to learn how to handle success and we need to do a little bit better of that."
The Junior Billikens held a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Senior Andre Turner scored on an 8-yard run and Baker ran in from the 4. Senior Thomas Ziegler added six extra points.
On the third play of the second quarter, Baker scored from the 5. Wingo caught a 13-yard TD pass with 6:01 remaining in the half for a 27-0 cushion.
"Luke was just throwing it well. He keeps getting better and better," Wingo said.
Lift For Life coach Charles Bass knew his team was in a deep hole.
"We were a little outmatched," Bass said. "They overpowered us in their run game. They played a good game. They have some playmakers over there."
Lift For Life managed to mount a challenge. The Hawks (3-3) scored two touchdowns in 28 seconds late in the first half to go into intermission down 27-14.
"It showed we have resilience," Bass said. "We've got some playmakers, too. It's up to the coaches to get the ball into our playmakers' hands. We'll live to fight another day."
Junior Derel Jones caught an 11-yard pass in the corner of the end zone with 1:35 remaining from senior Avion Bass, the nephew of the coach. A two-point run failed.
"My quarterback put it out there and I caught it," Derel Jones said. "We have good chemistry. We work on it in practice. It was just a good pass and a good catch."
It was Avion's first time playing quarterback in high school, Bass said. He finished with 107 yards passing and two TDs.
"I think he played great," Bass said. "His leadership ability is tremendous."
On the first play by the Junior Billikens, junior Da'Kion Phillips intercepted a pass by Johnston, setting up Lift For Life at the SLUH 27. Three plays later, a good bounce helped the Hawks score. On a flea flicker, senior Rashad Singleton threw under pressure. The pass hit Anthony Caldwell Jr. but he couldn't hold it and it went up in the air. An alert Jones grabbed it inside the 5 and scored. A two-point conversion pass pulled the Hawks within two scores at 27-14.
"It's just being alert, you know," Jones said. "It happened. I was in the right place at the right time and I made it happen. I just saw it in the air and caught it and stepped on in. It felt pretty good. It would all feel better if we had gotten the win."
Bass was impressed.
"Durel is a great talent," Bass said. "We try to get the ball to him as much as we can."
On the first play, the Hawks again intercepted a Johnston pass. Senior Jordan Flowers picked off the pass. From the SLUH 47, the Hawks drove to the 13 but the clock ran out.
"The first one, I just overthrew my guy," Johnston said. "The second one was just a little bit too high."
The Hawks went three-and-out to start the second half.
Wingo and Brooks crushed any hopes of a win for the Hawks when they each scored a touchdown in the third quarter.
Wingo swept around end and zoomed toward the end zone with ease at the 10:28 mark.
"We are a high-powered team," Wingo said. "My line made good blocks and I just had to do the rest."
Brooks, playing at quarterback, took the snap and went right up the middle for his 26-yard TD run with 2:21 to play in the quarter.
"We put that play in because we knew it was a good play," Brooks said. "That 26-yard run felt really good. I felt like I was back at Matthews-Dickey just playing running back again. It felt really good. I just went up the middle. I jumped over someone at the 5 and then stiff-armed someone. It was a clean shot to the 5 and then I did that and went in."