Big-play Wingo powers SLUH past Lift For Life

"Durel is a great talent," Bass said. "We try to get the ball to him as much as we can."

On the first play, the Hawks again intercepted a Johnston pass. Senior Jordan Flowers picked off the pass. From the SLUH 47, the Hawks drove to the 13 but the clock ran out.

"The first one, I just overthrew my guy," Johnston said. "The second one was just a little bit too high."

The Hawks went three-and-out to start the second half.

Wingo and Brooks crushed any hopes of a win for the Hawks when they each scored a touchdown in the third quarter.

Wingo swept around end and zoomed toward the end zone with ease at the 10:28 mark.

"We are a high-powered team," Wingo said. "My line made good blocks and I just had to do the rest."

Brooks, playing at quarterback, took the snap and went right up the middle for his 26-yard TD run with 2:21 to play in the quarter.