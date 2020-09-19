Big plays from Jones help Troy roll past Howell Central

TROY. Mo. — KeShawn Jones touched the ball only five times for the Troy Buchanan High football team Saturday afternoon.
The sophomore running back made each carry count.
"There's not a whole lot of chances available, so I wanted to show what I can do," he said.
Jones made the most of the limited opportunities with scintillating touchdown runs of 74 and 47 yards to lead the Trojans to a 29-6 win over Francis Howell Central in the GAC South opener for both schools in Lincoln County.
Troy (3-1) scored 29 unanswered points to claim its fifth successive win over the Spartans (2-2).
And it was Jones' breakaway speed that helped turn the tide.
"I thought he might have a coming-out party today," Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt said. "He's got a different gear than a lot of folks."
Jones is part of a four-player rotation at slot back in the Troy offense. He carried the ball only eight times the first three games but has been slowly earning more and more touches.
A track standout, Jones has recorded a blistering time of 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
"He's our big-play guy," said senior running back Zach Collins, one of Troy's flashy four running backs. "With his speed, when he breaks away, no one is going to catch him."
Such was the case on the both of Jones' TD gallops. He zipped through a tiny hole on the right side before turning on the after-burners for the 74-yard score on the final play of the first quarter.
The crowd-pleasing run — on homecoming — capped off a blitz of two TDs in the final 2 minutes and 47 seconds of the period that put the hosts in control.
Jones capped off his banner day with the second scoring scamper midway through third period that pushed the lead to 29-6.
"I pick a hole and go," Jones said. "Basically that's it. Good blocking and I take off."
Jones was untouched on both scores once he broke into the secondary.
"He's growing each week," Nesbitt said. "The more he continues to play well, the more opportunities he's going to get. I was very pleased with him."
Jones, a starter in the defensive backfield, rushed five times for 126 yards. His work on the defensive side of the ball was strong as well.
Howell Central scored on its first possession of the game before the Trojans hunkered down the rest of the way. Linebackers Jacob Raines and Jahkai Lang recorded big sacks. Bryan Kasten and Evan Lukas picked off passes in the third quarter to keep the Spartans in check.
"Offensively, we couldn't get anything going," Howell Central coach Peter Eberhardt said. "Those dudes over there got motors. They really shut our run game down."
The Spartans took the opening kickoff and marched 70 yards on five plays to grab an early lead. Senior quarterback Parker Frye, who was under siege all day, bowled over from 2 yards away to cap the drive.
Central stopped Troy on downs during the Trojans first possession. But the Spartans gambled by going for a first down on fourth-and-2 at their own 39-yard line. The move failed. Five plays later, Troy took a 7-6 lead on a 14-yard TD run by Austin Wenzel.
A subsequent three-and-out, courtesy of the Troy defense, set the stage for the first of Jones' big-time runs.
"We think fourth and (two) is manageable for us," Eberhardt said. "It's a game of inches."
Collins scored on a 31-yard run in the third quarter as the Trojans bounced back from a tough 12-10 loss to Liberty seven days earlier.
Nesbitt likes the way his team has progressed and he feels his group has a huge upside.
So does Jones.
"We played OK, but we can play a lot better," Jones said. "When we get everything going, teams will have to watch out for us."
