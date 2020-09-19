Big plays from Jones help Troy roll past Howell Central

Such was the case on the both of Jones' TD gallops. He zipped through a tiny hole on the right side before turning on the after-burners for the 74-yard score on the final play of the first quarter.

The crowd-pleasing run — on homecoming — capped off a blitz of two TDs in the final 2 minutes and 47 seconds of the period that put the hosts in control.

Jones capped off his banner day with the second scoring scamper midway through third period that pushed the lead to 29-6.

"I pick a hole and go," Jones said. "Basically that's it. Good blocking and I take off."

Jones was untouched on both scores once he broke into the secondary.

"He's growing each week," Nesbitt said. "The more he continues to play well, the more opportunities he's going to get. I was very pleased with him."

Jones, a starter in the defensive backfield, rushed five times for 126 yards. His work on the defensive side of the ball was strong as well.

Howell Central scored on its first possession of the game before the Trojans hunkered down the rest of the way. Linebackers Jacob Raines and Jahkai Lang recorded big sacks. Bryan Kasten and Evan Lukas picked off passes in the third quarter to keep the Spartans in check.