Dominique Dixon knew his team needed a huge defensive stop.

After allowing 22 unanswered points in the second half to turn a comfortable lead into a nail-biting one-point advantage, Dixon and the Cardinal Ritter defense got the stop they were looking for on Helias’ two-point conversion attempt with 7.5 seconds left to preserve a 30-29 win in a battle of two of the top four Class 5 teams Friday night at Ritter.

“Our defensive motto is always ‘bend don’t break,’” said Dixon, a senior strong safety. “We bent a little bit, but we didn’t break. We rose as one and finished as one.”

After two lopsided wins (52-6 over McCluer and 76-0 over University Academy in an exhibition) and two games that resulted in forfeit wins (over Vashon and Duchesne), a close game could be just what the doctor ordered for Ritter (4-0), the defending Class 3 champion and current No. 1 team in the Missouri Media Class 5 rankings.

“I told our guys winning football games isn’t easy and when you go 14-0 last year and now 18 (wins) in a row, people think it is easy. But what we do day in and day out is definitely not easy,” Lions coach Brennan Spain said. “Overall, it was a great game, and (Helias) came to play. Most importantly, we walk out with the win.”

Helias (3-1), ranked fourth in Class 5, looked like it might be the victim of another Lions rout with a 23-point halftime deficit, but the Crusaders turned their fortunes around with a big second half before falling just short at the end.

“We took this team to the wire and I’m super proud of the guys,” Helias coach Chris Hentges said. “It was really two different games. The first half, they dominated. Second half, I liked our fight. Our energy and our ability to keep playing hard was key to our comeback. Despite the loss, I think this is going to be a benefit for us going down the rest of this season.”

Ritter explodes to big halftime lead

The game coming down to a goal-line stand at the end of regulation seemed like a farfetched concept after the first 24 minutes of the game.

Ritter dominated in all phases of the game in the first half to roll out to a big 30-7 lead at the half.

DJ Miller caught a pair of TD passes, Arkansas recruit Jamarion Parker ran in a 39-yard score and Maleek Perkins returned a kickoff 90 yards, while the Lions defense held the Crusaders to just one TD.

“But we’ve got to come out second half and finish. And that’s gonna be the mission for next week,” Spain said. “Everybody’s coming for us. We won state last year in Class 3 and it got us No. 1 in Class 5, so this is everyone’s Super Bowl and we’re gonna get everyone’s best.”

Helias dominates the final 24

The Crusaders got a TD with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third quarter to restore some hope and lead to a huge final quarter in which Helias scored 15 points.

A TD and a failed two-point try got it down to 10 with 8:04 to play and a Nic Calvaruso 23-yard field goal made it a one-score game with 3:49 remaining.

It looked as if Ritter was going to ice the win when Parker approached the goal line, but he fumbled just before reaching the end zone, giving Helias hope and the ball on its own 20 with exactly one minute to go.

“We told them at halftime to come out and fight and take it a series at a time,” Hentges said. “I know that’s coach speak, but that’s all you can do when you’re down 30-7. Our defense played great, and the offense began to make some plays.”

The final drive

Pass plays of 23, 24 and 21 yards, respectively, on the first three plays from scrimmage preceded a spiked ball and an intentional grounding penalty that made it 3rd-and-20 with just 14 seconds left.

But Sam Wyrick hit Sam Lopez over the middle for a 22-yard score that made it 30-29 and set up a two-point conversion the Crusaders earlier said they would try if they scored on the final possession.

Wyrick’s pass toward the end zone, though, fell short of his intended target and Helias fell one point short of completing the huge comeback.

“We were unanimous that we were going for it,” Hentges said. “You’re on the road, you’re playing the No. 1 team in the state, you’re gonna go for two. We thought we had a good play. It was open, it was a double-read play.”

Lions’ two-QB system a success

Ritter consistently rotates two quarterbacks and does so with a high degree of success.

Of course, it helps when one (Antwon McKay Jr.) is a Western Illinois commit and the other (Carson Boyd) is fielding several collegiate offers during this his junior season.

The duo combined for 162 yards passing and two TDs in the first half alone on Friday.

“Sometimes we give them two (series in a row), sometimes it’s three. It’s really no set thing. It’s always within the rhythm of the game,” Spain said. “Both of them have an understanding of what we’re trying to do offensively. Both of them can make every throw. Both of them can command the offense. And both of them deserve to play because they’re both Division I quarterbacks.”

Up next

Helias will hit the road again next Friday, although that trip won’t be nearly as far, as the Crusaders will venture north up Highway 63 to play at Rock Bridge (3-1) at 7 p.m.

Ritter will also hit the road and play at Lutheran St. Charles (2-2) at 7 p.m. next Friday. The Cougars knocked off defending Class 4 champion St. Mary’s in Week 4 on the first of back-to-back games against reigning state champs.

Photos: Cardinal Ritter College Prep faces Helias Catholic High School in football