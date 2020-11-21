Blair Oaks dominates second half, knocks out Lutheran North in Class 3 quarterfinal

Ford had two sacks in the first half and terrorized the Blair Oaks line in the first half.

“He is everything that he's billed up to be," Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said. "We went to a set that matched their defense better.”

Lutheran North was content to chew up the clock and get 3 or 4 yards per carry in the first half, running 38 plays for 85 yards.

But possession time didn’t result in points, and the Crusaders finished with only 143 yards of total offense.

"We could never do much on the offensive side of the ball and we've got some things to correct in the offseason," Reed said.

This is the sixth time this season Blair Oaks has limited its opponent to 10 points or less and the nine points is the least amount of points the Crusaders have mustered since last year's 6-0 district championship victory over Lift for Life.

The Crusaders appeared to grab a huge momentum swing when junior Toriano Pride returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and a 9-7 lead with only 16 seconds to play in the first half.

"As a younger coach, I probably would have gone ballistic at halftime, but I told my offensive coordinator that's who we are," LePage said. "Let it go. It's 9-7, who cares? We can score 21 points in two minutes. Be yourself and play."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.