Blair Oaks Falcons at Cardinal Ritter Lions

On Cardinal Ritter: Makes fourth semifinal appearance in school history and second in three seasons. Finished as 2018 Class 3 runner-up. … Other state semifinal appearances include 2005, 2008 and 2018. … Hosts first state semifinal on campus since 2005. … Faces Blair Oaks for first time. … Has won four playoff games after losing regular season games to Francis Howell (Class 6), Jackson (Class 5) and Helias (Class 4). Of those three opponents, Jackson (12-0) and Helias (12-0) are playing in the semifinals of their respective classes. … Plays third home game of season. … Junior receiver Luther Burden III has caught 24 passes for 654 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last week against Kennett he caught seven passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns. He has verbally committed to Oklahoma. … Senior running back and Tulsa recruit Will Jackson has rushed for 505 yards and five touchdowns in four games. … Senior quarterback TJ Atkins has thrown for 1,934 yards, 24 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior receiver Keavion Long has caught 19 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dorian Stone has 52 tackles. … Defensive back Marlyn Jones has 51 tackles and an interception. … Senior defensive end Sam Keeper has 33 tackles, two tackles for loss and five sacks.