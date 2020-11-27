Blair Oaks Falcons at Cardinal Ritter Lions

What: Class 3 semifinal.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Blair Oaks 11-1; Cardinal Ritter 4-3.
Rankings: Cardinal Ritter, No. 7 small STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Blair Oaks, No. 4 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Blair Oaks 44, Lutheran North 9; Cardinal Ritter 45, Kennett 7.
Up next: Winner of Cassville and Maryville in the state championship at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Jefferson City High.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.
On Blair Oaks: Makes eighth semifinal appearance and second in three years under third-year coach Ted LePage. Won the 2018 Class 2 state championship. … Only team to beat Lutheran North in the postseason since 2018. … Plays first postseason road game. Played just three road games during the regular season, including a 35-28 loss at Valle Catholic. … Faces Cardinal Ritter for first time in school history. … Trailed Lutheran North at halftime 9-7 and managed just 35 yards on 15 plays. Outscored the Crusaders 37-0 in the second half as it rolled to 306 yards of offense. … Junior running back Jayden Purdy rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. … Sophomore quarterback Dylan Hair threw for two touchdowns. He’s thrown for nine touchdown passes his last two games. … Defense has held six of its last seven opponents to 16 or fewer points. Only two opponents this season score 21 points (Valle Catholic, Southern Boone).
On Cardinal Ritter: Makes fourth semifinal appearance in school history and second in three seasons. Finished as 2018 Class 3 runner-up. … Other state semifinal appearances include 2005, 2008 and 2018. … Hosts first state semifinal on campus since 2005. … Faces Blair Oaks for first time. … Has won four playoff games after losing regular season games to Francis Howell (Class 6), Jackson (Class 5) and Helias (Class 4). Of those three opponents, Jackson (12-0) and Helias (12-0) are playing in the semifinals of their respective classes. … Plays third home game of season. … Junior receiver Luther Burden III has caught 24 passes for 654 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last week against Kennett he caught seven passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns. He has verbally committed to Oklahoma. … Senior running back and Tulsa recruit Will Jackson has rushed for 505 yards and five touchdowns in four games. … Senior quarterback TJ Atkins has thrown for 1,934 yards, 24 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior receiver Keavion Long has caught 19 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dorian Stone has 52 tackles. … Defensive back Marlyn Jones has 51 tackles and an interception. … Senior defensive end Sam Keeper has 33 tackles, two tackles for loss and five sacks.
