Blair Oaks Falcons vs. Lift For Life Hawks

On Blair Oaks: Powerhouse small-school program has won nine district titles in the past 11 seasons. Has played in the state semifinals seven times since 2011 and won state titles in 2018 (Class 2) and 2020 (Class 3). … Last local team to beat Blair Oaks was McCluer South-Berkeley in 2016. … Falcons have outscored their competition on average 58-13 this season. Have been held to fewer than 52 points just once this season when it beat Lutheran North 35-0. … According to the Jefferson City News-Tribune, senior quarterback Dylan Hair is the first player in state history to pass for more than 10,000 yards and rush for more than 5,000 yards in a career. He is just the third quarterback in the state record book to surpass the 10,000 passing yards in his career. … Posted shutouts over Lutheran North and Hallsville this season. Held 10 of its opponents to 22 or fewer points and nine of them to 14 or fewer. Maryville was the only team to score more than 22 points when it lost 54-42 in Week 1.