HIGHLAND, Ill. — Blake Gelly admitted he was nervous as he lined up for his first varsity snap under center.

It was something the Highland High sophomore had wanted all offseason — to be the next Bulldogs quarterback.

"I thought he was very cool," Highland coach Jim Warnecke said. "He was calm and collected. He's a 15-year-old dude. He didn't try to play outside of himself. I thought he made some excellent decision to pull it down and run."

Just like Brent Wuebbels and Jack Etter before him, Gelly scored twice in his opening game as Highland's quarterback and helped lead the Bulldogs to a 35-14 nonconference season-opening win over Breese Central.

"Honestly, I was really nervous going out there playing," Gelly said. " I just kept taking deep breaths and sticking to the play and sticking to my reads."

Highland, the No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, was playing with a new quarterback for the first time in four seasons.

The 5-foot-7 Gelly guided the offense like it was tailor-made for him.

He carried the ball 24 times for 102 yards and two scores. He also completed 9 of 13 passes for 182 yards, including hitting his first four completions.

Behind the sophomore, Highland racked up 483 yards, 303 on the ground.

"It looked like a perennial powerhouse 5A program in Week 1," Breese Central coach Brian Short said. "We knew that. I have the utmost respect for Coach Warnecke and his program."

Gelly did make one mistake, a misread at the line of scrimmage where he ended up throwing into double coverage for an interception.

But he learned from that later in the game as he tucked the ball and took off, leaving some broken ankles and defenders grasping at air in the process.

"Coach Warnecke was in my ear the whole game, telling me to not do too much, don't try to throw that Hail Mary throw, don't be Mr. Big Shot," Gelly said. "Any chance like that, instead of risking it all, I'm going to take it and run."

With his precision guiding the offense, it milked the clock all game, including a seven-minute long drive in the third quarter that took the air out of the stadium.

In the heat and humidity, Gelly said he'd probably collapse when he got home.

But at the time, he couldn't feel his aching muscles.

"I had so much adrenaline pumping through me, I was fine," Gelly said.

With Gelly behind center, senior Dylan Beadle, junior Tyson Rakers and sophomore Jack Nimmo helped add to the eye-popping ground total the offensive line bulldozed in front of them.

"When you have a QB that can run on top of two tailbacks, where's the ball going?'" Warnecke said. "It's smoke and mirrors back there. We want to keep the defense off balance. We know that the strength of the team is running the ball. We're deep at running back and we like what we have up front. It's going to be a physical game when you play us this year."

Highland's defense forced Breese Central (0-1) into three consecutive three-and-outs to start the game.

The Cougars found some traction when junior Preston Baker connected with Griffen Becker twice through the air for touchdowns to shave into Highland's lead.

"Griffen can flat out get a ball and when Preston gets time, he can get it to him," Short said. "The process is just getting it done more."

The No. 9 small school, Central suffered its first season-opening loss since 2019.

Short is hoping the Cougars learn from the experience.

"Tonight was a big learn-curving," Short said. "We always say, learn the game, not the lesson and we got taught a lot of lessons tonight."

Highland 35, Breese Central 14