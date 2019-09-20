WASHINGTON — Tyler Stieffermann and his teammates were up to the challenge.
The Borgia defense held NCAA Division I-caliber athletes Cam’Ron McCoy and Kevin Coleman in check with a strong effort in a 33-13 win over St. Mary's in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association contest Friday.
Stieffermann and the Borgia secondary held Coleman, who holds a bevy of big-time college offers already as a sophomore, to just four catches for 17 yards. Coleman entered the contest with 22 catches for 527 yards and seven touchdowns in three games.
“We were trying to lock him down tonight because we didn’t want him to score any touchdowns, obviously,” said Stieffermann, a junior linebacker and running back “Our game plan was pretty much to stop the pass because they like to pass a lot.”
McCoy, who could be a quarterback on the Division I level, was slowed most of the night by the Knights' defense, save for a couple big throws. His counterpart, Borgia junior Sam Heggemann, went with him toe-to-toe and had the same number of TD passes (two), but Heggemann also ran for two scores.
“It’s always great competition to play against good teams like this with a bunch of kids with D-I offers to see where I stand,” Heggemann said.
Borgia (3-1) came into the game ranked ninth in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings and tenth in the Class 3 Missouri media poll. The Knights improved to 7-1 all-time against St. Mary’s (2-2), which is ranked eighth among small schools and eighth in Class 4.
“Our defense played their behinds off. They were good. If you would have said we’d hold them to 13 points - holy cow,” Borgia coach Dale Gildehaus said. “They have speed. We tackled well. I think that’s the key to the ballgame.”
The first quarter was scoreless, but not without some action as each team forced a fumble.
Borgia nearly capitalized on its forced turnover with an impressive 11-play drive, but three cracks from the 2-yard line proved fruitless, as Coleman stepped up to stop Heggemann’s keeper at the 1-yard line.
“You can’t have the ball on the 1-yard line and not get it in,” Gildehaus said. “I thought that was going to haunt me.”
The Knights dented the scoreboard first on the first play of the second quarter.
Stieffermann took a handoff to the right side and scampered 27 yards for a touchdown to put Borgia up for good.
“Once you get that momentum, you see what happens,” Stieffermann said of his opening TD.
The Dragons had a promising drive on the next series, as DeShawn Fuller ripped off runs of 9, 9 and 17 yards, and Timmy Muxo hauled in an 11-yard pass, but another fumble thwarted the drive.
On the ensuing series, Borgia drove to the St. Mary’s 11 and had to settle for a 28-yard field goal attempt.
The snap was bad again and the ball actually popped into kicker Jake Nowak’s hand, and he lofted a pass that was intercepted at the goal line. The Dragons were poised to possibly make a big return on the play, but it was blown dead by the officials.
Borgia forced St. Mary’s to punt, but Ryan Kell bobbled the catch and the Dragons kept the ball. But, the Knights forced the Dragons to punt again and a high snap set Borgia up at the St. Mary’s 17.
On the next play, Kell made up for his miscue, as he hauled in a 17-yard strike from Heggemann to give Borgia a 12-0 lead with 1:14 left in the first half.
Every snap in the third quarter happened in St. Mary’s territory and Borgia took advantage of the short field on two different occasions.
On a third-and goal from the 6, Heggemann rolled left, used his receiver as a decoy, got a couple key blocks and took it into the end zone for a 19-0 lead.
“I have complete confidence in my linemen. They do a great job moving their feet,” he said. “I’m always confident with the ball in my hands with them in front of me.”
An interception by Eli Humphreys two plays after the score set the Knights up at the Dragons’ 22 and Heggemann hooked up with Andrew Patton on a 13-yard toss with 36.4 seconds left in the third to increase the lead to 26-0.
St. Mary’s broke the shutout with 4:33 to play as it compiled an impressive 11-play, 66-yard scoring drive. Freshman Javante Chandler caught the final three passes of the march for 37 yards, including a 16-yarder for the score.
The Dragons recovered the onside kick, but two incompletions and two plays for negative yards gave Borgia the ball at the St. Mary’s 38. Heggemann punched it in from two yards out three plays later.