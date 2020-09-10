Borgia Knights at Fox Warriors

On Borgia: Outscored Pacific and Union a combined 77-26 to start the season. ... Senior quarterback Sam Heggemann has completed 20 of 35 passes for 314 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Alonzo MacDonald has rushed for 265 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Sam Schmidt has caught three passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Brady Kleekamp has made 22 tackles. Senior defensive back Ryan Kell has made 21 tackles. At linebacker Schmidt had made 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks.

On Fox: First meeting between these two teams comes after both had openings on their schedules. It’s the second of three consecutive home games for the Warriors. ... Senior quarterback Brock Inman has rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Inman has completed four of 11 passes for 86 yards. Senior running back Chase Maxey has rushed for 189 yards and scored six touchdowns. Junior running back Jake Waters has rushed for 178 yards. … Senior linebacker Luke Pisoni has made 15 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Luke Allen has made nine tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Senior defensive lineman Noah Malear, senior defensive back Ethan Phillips and senior linebacker Sylas Stranger have combined for 35 tackles.