Borgia Knights at Lutheran North Crusaders
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football

Borgia's Alonzo MacDonald takes off for a big gain during a football game on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Borgia High School in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 3 District 3 championship.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Seeds, records: No. 2 Borgia 7-3; No. 1 Lutheran North 4-0.

Rankings: Borgia, No. 10 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Lutheran North, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media.

Last week: Borgia 43, Priory 29; Lutheran North 59, Wright City 0.

Up next: Winner of Blair Oaks-Centralia in a state quarterfinal.

Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.

On Borgia: Makes its fourth consecutive district championship game appearance and sixth in the last seven seasons. … Has not won a district championship since 2011. … Faces Lutheran North for the first time since 2008, when it won 29-10. … Won five in a row since enduring a three-game skid to Fox, Helias and O’Fallon Christian. … Senior quarterback Sam Heggemann has thrown for 1,308 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 494 yards and eight touchdowns. … Senior running back Alonzo MacDonald has rushed for 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Senior receiver Sam Schmidt has caught 14 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior receiver Andrew Patton has 18 receptions for 296 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior running back Tyler Stieffermann has caught 12 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Ryan Kell has made 92 tackles and one interception. … At linebacker Schmidt has made 72 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks. … Senior defensive lineman Nick Swoboda has made 40 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.

On Lutheran North: Reigning Class 2 champion makes its eighth consecutive district championship game appearance. … Has won its last three and six of its last seven. … Faces Borgia for just the second time in at least 20 years and the first time since the 2008 playoffs. Borgia won 29-10. … Junior quarterback Brian Brown has thrown for 177 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 471 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior running back Jaylen Carson has rushed for 266 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior receiver Toriano Pride has caught four passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He’s rushed for another 169 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior defensive lineman and Missouri recruit Travion Ford has made 24 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. … Senior defensive lineman Terrence Fuller has made 24 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks. … Defense held three of Lutheran North’s four opponents to a touchdown or less. Only St. Mary’s managed to break through with 20 points.

