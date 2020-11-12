Borgia Knights at Lutheran North Crusaders

On Lutheran North: Reigning Class 2 champion makes its eighth consecutive district championship game appearance. … Has won its last three and six of its last seven. … Faces Borgia for just the second time in at least 20 years and the first time since the 2008 playoffs. Borgia won 29-10. … Junior quarterback Brian Brown has thrown for 177 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 471 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior running back Jaylen Carson has rushed for 266 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior receiver Toriano Pride has caught four passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He’s rushed for another 169 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior defensive lineman and Missouri recruit Travion Ford has made 24 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. … Senior defensive lineman Terrence Fuller has made 24 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks. … Defense held three of Lutheran North’s four opponents to a touchdown or less. Only St. Mary’s managed to break through with 20 points.