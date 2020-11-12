Borgia Knights at Lutheran North Crusaders

What: Class 3 District 3 championship.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Borgia 7-3; No. 1 Lutheran North 4-0.
Rankings: Borgia, No. 10 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Lutheran North, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Borgia 43, Priory 29; Lutheran North 59, Wright City 0.
Up next: Winner of Blair Oaks-Centralia in a state quarterfinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.
On Borgia: Makes its fourth consecutive district championship game appearance and sixth in the last seven seasons. … Has not won a district championship since 2011. … Faces Lutheran North for the first time since 2008, when it won 29-10. … Won five in a row since enduring a three-game skid to Fox, Helias and O’Fallon Christian. … Senior quarterback Sam Heggemann has thrown for 1,308 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 494 yards and eight touchdowns. … Senior running back Alonzo MacDonald has rushed for 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Senior receiver Sam Schmidt has caught 14 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior receiver Andrew Patton has 18 receptions for 296 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior running back Tyler Stieffermann has caught 12 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Ryan Kell has made 92 tackles and one interception. … At linebacker Schmidt has made 72 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks. … Senior defensive lineman Nick Swoboda has made 40 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.
On Lutheran North: Reigning Class 2 champion makes its eighth consecutive district championship game appearance. … Has won its last three and six of its last seven. … Faces Borgia for just the second time in at least 20 years and the first time since the 2008 playoffs. Borgia won 29-10. … Junior quarterback Brian Brown has thrown for 177 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 471 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior running back Jaylen Carson has rushed for 266 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior receiver Toriano Pride has caught four passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He’s rushed for another 169 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior defensive lineman and Missouri recruit Travion Ford has made 24 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. … Senior defensive lineman Terrence Fuller has made 24 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks. … Defense held three of Lutheran North’s four opponents to a touchdown or less. Only St. Mary’s managed to break through with 20 points.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.