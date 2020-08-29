Bova, Collins lead the way as Troy knocks off Fort Zumwalt South

TROY, Mo. — Nick Bova was limited to cheering on the sidelines during the third quarter Saturday.
The sophomore running back battled cramps at times during the Troy Buchanan's season-opening football contest against Fort Zumwalt South.
He didn't mind the diminished role through the first three periods because he knew he had to be ready when the fourth quarter rolled around.
"He's a big player for us," Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt said. "He's one of the few returning players from last year and is a big leader for us."
Refreshed, Bova made several key plays in the final period to help Troy to a 27-14 win in the game in Lincoln County.
"It certainly wasn't pretty all day with some young guys who made some mistakes," Nesbitt said. "But at the end of the day the goal is to be 1-0 and we did that."
It was the fourth consecutive season-opening victory for the Trojans, who picked up their second win in the last five meetings with Fort Zumwalt South.
Bova finished with 159 yards of total offense and one score on just six touches. But while he sat on the athletic trainer's table in the third quarter, he watched with pride as his replacements on offense and defense shined.
"Mason Wray took my spot on defense and made some good plays while Brett Smith took my spot on offense as the slot back and did well," Bova said. "The team goal is to win and that's what we did."
Smith had two carries for 18 yards in the third quarter. Wray collected two tackles.
While Bova provided the lightning with his big-play skills, senior running back Zach Collins provided the thunder. Collins rushed for 163 yards on 29 carries. He scored once.
"I guess they like feeding me the ball," Collins said. "I'm going to show up and show out."
Troy rolled up 428 yards of total offense, with 339 yards on the ground.
"It was a nice job of controlling the line of scrimmage and establishing the run game," Nesbitt said.
Fort Zumwalt South got on the scoreboard first after recovering on onside kick to start the contest. Senior running back Keijuan Howard plunged in from 1 yard out to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
"They're a very good team and we got off to a good start, but the fumbles and penalties and missed assignments defensively (hurt us)," Fort Zumwalt South coach Bill Friedel said.
Troy scored the next 27 points, with Bova's eye-popping 18-yard touchdown run sandwiched around a pair of short runs from sophomore quarterback Kayden Uhlmeyer.
Collins finished the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown dive.
Howard finished with 117 yards on 20 carries and two scores.
"If we're going to win games, we've got to put it in the end zone," Friedel said.
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
Troy vs. Fort Zumwalt South
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.