Bova, Collins lead the way as Troy knocks off Fort Zumwalt South

TROY, Mo. — Nick Bova was limited to cheering on the sidelines during the third quarter Saturday.

The sophomore running back battled cramps at times during the Troy Buchanan's season-opening football contest against Fort Zumwalt South.

He didn't mind the diminished role through the first three periods because he knew he had to be ready when the fourth quarter rolled around.

"He's a big player for us," Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt said. "He's one of the few returning players from last year and is a big leader for us."

Refreshed, Bova made several key plays in the final period to help Troy to a 27-14 win in the game in Lincoln County.

"It certainly wasn't pretty all day with some young guys who made some mistakes," Nesbitt said. "But at the end of the day the goal is to be 1-0 and we did that."

It was the fourth consecutive season-opening victory for the Trojans, who picked up their second win in the last five meetings with Fort Zumwalt South.

Bova finished with 159 yards of total offense and one score on just six touches. But while he sat on the athletic trainer's table in the third quarter, he watched with pride as his replacements on offense and defense shined.