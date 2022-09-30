Bova scores three times as Troy hands Timberland first loss

WENTZVILLE — The Timberland football team talked about adversity Thursday because it hadn’t dealt with much of it this season.

On Friday night the Wolves got handed a hot, steaming plate full of it.

Troy Buchanan blew into town, pounded on Timberland for three quarters and then rolled merrily home with a 44-12 GAC South victory at Timberland High.

“Our Thursday speech we talked about dealing with adversity and how we hadn’t seen it yet this year,” Timberland coach Ed Gilreath said. “That was the halftime speech.”

The No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and No. 7 in the Missouri Media’s Class 6 poll, Troy (4-2 overall, 2-1 league) started fast and never looked back. Senior running back Nick Bova scored a 62-yard touchdown on the Trojans first play from scrimmage. On their third play from scrimmage senior quarterback Charos Sutton raced 54 yards to the end zone to give Troy a 14-0 lead before the first quarter was five minutes old.

Troy’s third drive of the game ended likes its first two, but it took five plays and one full minute off the clock. Bova scored his second touchdown on a 7-yard run up the middle with 1 minute and 42 seconds to play in the first quarter.

The No. 7 large school and No. 8 in the Class 5 poll, Timberland (5-1, 2-1) didn’t do itself any favors in the early going. The Wolves moved the ball on their opening drive and were set up first-and-10 at Troy’s 25. A holding penalty and a false start moved them back to the 36. They were unable to put points on the board as senior quarterback AJ Raines was sacked for an 8-yard loss on fourth-and-14 at the 29.

Timberland’s second drive lasted just three plays as Troy junior defensive back Kayden Robbins snagged an interception.

Timberland finally broke through as Raines capped an 80-yard, 14-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 21-6 with 8:37 in the second.

Any momentum the Wolves generated evaporated when Troy senior Kayden Uhlmeyer returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards to push the lead to 28-6.

“I felt really good. I finally got one,” Uhlmeyer said. “I’ve been close every other week and it feels good to finally get one.”

Both teams traded punts before Bova broke through for his third score of the game when he rumbled 44 yards to the end zone to make it 34-6 with 3:09 in the second.

Bova rushed eight times for 170 yards and three scores. Sutton rushed seven times for 145 yards and scored twice. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 23 yards.

Smith rushed for 66 yards on six carries.

“When you’ve got me, Charos Sutton and Brett Smith back there that’s a pretty good backfield,” Bova said. “We like to run the ball. We like it.”

Sutton’s second touchdown run was a thing of beauty as he unleashed a slippery spin move to get away from a defender near the line of scrimmage then proceeded to fly down the sideline for a 46-yard score to make it 41-6 with 8:26 to go in the third.

“We had an idea they’d come in and try to run counter at us and run the ball with their backs. They have some big, physical guys and Charos as well,” Gilreath said. “We expected what they did, we just struggled fitting up to it.”

Troy was extremely physical on both sides of the ball. On offense it powered its way to yards and scores on the ground. On defense it grounded a high-flying, high-octane offense that had consistently shown it could score through the first five weeks of the season. Entering Friday night Raines had thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 500 yards and another seven scores. He’s Timberland’s triggerman and Troy wanted to make him uncomfortable at every opportunity.

“The main focus was keep AJ Raines contained, we knew he was the soul of their offense,” Bova said. “We had to keep him contained. We had a QB spy on him, we trusted our back end and we were just fine.”

Raines completed 17 of 33 passes for 224 yards and was intercepted twice. He rushed for two touchdowns and was sacked seven times.

“It was truly everyone doing their job,” Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt said. “When you play option football you have to handle your assignments in terms of the run game. I thought our kids did a pretty good job with that for the most part.”

A week removed from a disappointing home loss to Francis Howell, Troy was firing on all cylinders as it took apart a Timberland team that had played at a high level the first five weeks of the season. The way the Trojans executed Friday night is a sign of their growth as a team and as a program.

“Expectations are really high for our program coming in,” Nesbitt said. “It’s being in this position and learning how to manage those expectations. Bouncing back and getting a win against a quality football team is huge for our guys, our confidence and our psyche after playing some tough teams out of the gate.”

Timberland will be in a similar situation this week as it prepares to head to Howell for what should be another GAC South slobber knocker.

“Now it’s how are we going to respond continuing to deal with the adversity of this first loss. How are we going to respond next week with a big-time opponent in Howell coming up?” Gilreath said. “It’s trying to push the reset button and get back to what we can do and play our best football on Friday night.”