Box: Affton 28, Jennings 24

1234Final
Jennings0016824
Affton868628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jennings2-22-2105/2674/18
Affton1-31-280/20162/40

First Quarter

A: Antonio Muyco 1 run (Terran Mitchell pass from Antonio Muyco), 9:25

A: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

A: Ronnie Willenbrink 11 pass from Antonio Muyco (run failed), 9:07

Third Quarter

A: Terran Mitchell 50 pass from Antonio Muyco (Andrew Scherer run), 9:49

J: pass from ( run), 7:13

J: run ( run), 3:05

Fourth Quarter

A: Terran Mitchell run (pass failed), 7:43

J: run ( run), 4:36

