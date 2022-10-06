Box: Affton 28, Jennings 24

|1
|Final
|Jennings
|0
|0
|16
|8
|24
|Affton
|8
|6
|8
|6
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jennings
|2-2
|2-2
|105/26
|74/18
|Affton
|1-3
|1-2
|80/20
|162/40
First Quarter
A: Antonio Muyco 1 run (Terran Mitchell pass from Antonio Muyco), 9:25
A: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
A: Ronnie Willenbrink 11 pass from Antonio Muyco (run failed), 9:07
Third Quarter
A: Terran Mitchell 50 pass from Antonio Muyco (Andrew Scherer run), 9:49
J: pass from ( run), 7:13
J: run ( run), 3:05
Fourth Quarter
A: Terran Mitchell run (pass failed), 7:43
J: run ( run), 4:36