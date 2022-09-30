Box: Affton 34, University City 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|University City
|6
|0
|14
|8
|28
|Affton
|14
|8
|0
|12
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|2-1
|2-1
|103/34
|78/26
|Affton
|1-3
|1-2
|86/29
|166/55
First Quarter
A: Andrew Scherer 5 run (Keith Watson pass from Antonio Muyco), 9:13
U: run (kick failed), 5:02
A: Keith Watson 8 run (pass failed), 2:51
Second Quarter
A: Antonio Muyco 1 run (Ronnie Willenbrink pass from Antonio Muyco), 6:31
Third Quarter
U: pass from ( pass from ), 7:41
U: 8 run (run failed), 3:09
Fourth Quarter
A: Terran Mitchell 10 run (pass failed), 9:10
U: 11 run ( run), 7:03
A: Terran Mitchell 26 pass from Antonio Muyco (run failed), 1:17