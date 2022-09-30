 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Affton 34, University City 28

1234Final
University City6014828
Affton14801234
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City2-12-1103/3478/26
Affton1-31-286/29166/55

First Quarter

A: Andrew Scherer 5 run (Keith Watson pass from Antonio Muyco), 9:13

U: run (kick failed), 5:02

A: Keith Watson 8 run (pass failed), 2:51

Second Quarter

A: Antonio Muyco 1 run (Ronnie Willenbrink pass from Antonio Muyco), 6:31

Third Quarter

U: pass from ( pass from ), 7:41

U: 8 run (run failed), 3:09

Fourth Quarter

A: Terran Mitchell 10 run (pass failed), 9:10

U: 11 run ( run), 7:03

A: Terran Mitchell 26 pass from Antonio Muyco (run failed), 1:17

