 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Affton 40, North Point 32
0 comments

Box: Affton 40, North Point 32

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Affton01220840
North Point80121232
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton1-10-140/2096/48
North Point0-10-032/1640/20

First Quarter

N: Aneas Smith 8 pass from Hoyt Gregory (Gabe McAffie run), 7:14

Second Quarter

A: Terran Mitchell 81 pass from Antonio Muyco (pass failed), 8:57

A: Jonah Baker 22 pass from Antonio Muyco (run failed), 0:58

Third Quarter

A: James Lance 86 fumble recovery (Terran Mitchell pass from Antonio Muyco), 7:54

N: Trey Trennepohl 29 pass from Hoyt Gregory (pass failed), 5:03

A: Terran Mitchell 34 pass from Antonio Muyco (pass failed), 4:03

N: Trey Trennepohl 41 pass from Hoyt Gregory (pass failed), 1:36

A: Alex Fisher 64 run (run failed), 0:43

Fourth Quarter

A: Alex Fisher 21 run (Alex Fisher run), 8:53

N: Gabe McAffie 32 run (run failed), 6:52

N: Hoyt Gregory 4 run (kick failed), 1:12

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eye On The Tigers: Just win, baby? Can Mizzou's new D-line coach Al Davis be the spark a struggling Tigers defense needs?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News