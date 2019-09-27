|1
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Affton
|21
|0
|28
|7
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|0-4
|0-0
|19/5
|192/48
|Affton
|4-1
|1-0
|195/49
|81/20
First Quarter
A: Derrick Baker 25 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 10:05
A: Cameron Moore 31 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 7:56
A: Derrick Baker 44 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 0:46
Second Quarter
B: Michael Moore 43 pass from Tommy Pratt (Elijah Muller kick), 10:02
Third Quarter
A: Tony Johnson 10 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 9:26
A: Alex Hercules 13 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 8:39
A: Will Apple 14 run (Joe Rolwes kick), 6:02
A: Jalen Johnson 36 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 0:36
Fourth Quarter
A: Terran Mitchell 13 run (Joe Rolwes kick), 7:37