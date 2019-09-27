Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Bayless07007
Affton21028756
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless0-40-019/5192/48
Affton4-11-0195/4981/20

First Quarter

A: Derrick Baker 25 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 10:05

A: Cameron Moore 31 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 7:56

A: Derrick Baker 44 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 0:46

Second Quarter

B: Michael Moore 43 pass from Tommy Pratt (Elijah Muller kick), 10:02

Third Quarter

A: Tony Johnson 10 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 9:26

A: Alex Hercules 13 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 8:39

A: Will Apple 14 run (Joe Rolwes kick), 6:02

A: Jalen Johnson 36 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 0:36

Fourth Quarter

A: Terran Mitchell 13 run (Joe Rolwes kick), 7:37

