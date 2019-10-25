|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|7
|0
|21
|14
|42
|Affton
|7
|16
|14
|23
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|1-6
|0-3
|88/13
|286/41
|Affton
|7-1
|2-0
|304/43
|149/21
First Quarter
C: Oscar Keil 24 pass from Tyler Sucher (Oscar Keil kick), 7:40
A: Calub Moore 54 fumble recovery (Joe Rolwes kick), 4:04
A: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
A: Will Apple 7 run (Joe Rolwes kick), 10:34
A: safety, 5:40
A: Calub Moore 1 run (Joe Rolwes kick), 0:15
Third Quarter
C: Ahmad Weston 24 pass from Tyler Sucher (Oscar Keil kick), 8:23
A: Cameron Hayes 5 run (Joe Rolwes kick), 4:59
A: Calub Moore 3 run (Joe Rolwes kick), 1:24
C: Oscar Keil 46 pass from Tyler Sucher (Oscar Keil pass from Tyler Sucher), 0:00
C: Jalen Williams 2 run (pass failed), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
A: Calub Moore 11 run (Will Apple run), 11:42
A: Calub Moore 48 run (Jalen Johnson run), 6:33
A: Jalen Johnson 8 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 3:40
C: Ahmad Weston 24 pass from Tyler Sucher (Jalen Williams run), 2:00
C: Jalen Williams 8 run (pass failed), 0:53