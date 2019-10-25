Team up with us for 99¢
1234Final
Clayton70211442
Affton716142360
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton1-60-388/13286/41
Affton7-12-0304/43149/21

First Quarter

C: Oscar Keil 24 pass from Tyler Sucher (Oscar Keil kick), 7:40

A: Calub Moore 54 fumble recovery (Joe Rolwes kick), 4:04

A: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

A: Will Apple 7 run (Joe Rolwes kick), 10:34

A: safety, 5:40

A: Calub Moore 1 run (Joe Rolwes kick), 0:15

Third Quarter

C: Ahmad Weston 24 pass from Tyler Sucher (Oscar Keil kick), 8:23

A: Cameron Hayes 5 run (Joe Rolwes kick), 4:59

A: Calub Moore 3 run (Joe Rolwes kick), 1:24

C: Oscar Keil 46 pass from Tyler Sucher (Oscar Keil pass from Tyler Sucher), 0:00

C: Jalen Williams 2 run (pass failed), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

A: Calub Moore 11 run (Will Apple run), 11:42

A: Calub Moore 48 run (Jalen Johnson run), 6:33

A: Jalen Johnson 8 pass from Will Apple (Joe Rolwes kick), 3:40

C: Ahmad Weston 24 pass from Tyler Sucher (Jalen Williams run), 2:00

C: Jalen Williams 8 run (pass failed), 0:53

