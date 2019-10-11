BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
1234Final
Gateway STEM6128026
Affton2080836
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM3-22-0136/27123/25
Affton5-11-0231/46107/21

First Quarter

G: Jalen Williams 70 kickoff return (pass failed), 11:47

A: Calub Moore 1 run (run failed), 7:54

A: Calub Moore 31 run (Calub Moore run), 6:24

A: Derrick Baker 1 run (kick failed), 1:03

Second Quarter

G: Jalen Williams 31 run (run failed), 11:55

A: Derrick Baker 13 run (Alex Hercules pass from Will Apple), 6:40

G: Demontay Love 6 run (pass failed), 2:22

Third Quarter

G: Demontay Love 34 pass from John Conner (Jalen Williams run), 5:34

Fourth Quarter

A: Derrick Baker 31 run (Calub Moore run), 2:06

