|Affton
|20
|8
|0
|8
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway STEM
|3-2
|2-0
|136/27
|123/25
|Affton
|5-1
|1-0
|231/46
|107/21
First Quarter
G: Jalen Williams 70 kickoff return (pass failed), 11:47
A: Calub Moore 1 run (run failed), 7:54
A: Calub Moore 31 run (Calub Moore run), 6:24
A: Derrick Baker 1 run (kick failed), 1:03
Second Quarter
G: Jalen Williams 31 run (run failed), 11:55
A: Derrick Baker 13 run (Alex Hercules pass from Will Apple), 6:40
G: Demontay Love 6 run (pass failed), 2:22
Third Quarter
G: Demontay Love 34 pass from John Conner (Jalen Williams run), 5:34
Fourth Quarter
A: Derrick Baker 31 run (Calub Moore run), 2:06