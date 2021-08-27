 Skip to main content
Box: Althoff 22, Alton 13
1234Final
Alton006713
Althoff776222
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton0-10-013/1322/22
Althoff1-00-022/2213/13

First Quarter

Atf: Stuart Johnson 24 pass from Alex Poettker (Tyler Tieman kick), 8:09

Second Quarter

Atf: Lucious Dones 79 pass from Alex Poettker (Tyler Tieman kick), 10:05

Third Quarter

Alt: Gage Depew 70 interception (kick failed), 5:28

Atf: Alex Poettker 1 run (kick failed), 0:27

Fourth Quarter

Alt: Keith Gilchrese 20 run (Dylan Cowan kick), 2:20

Atf: safety, 0:52

