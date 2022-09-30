Box: Althoff 31, Marion 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marion
|0
|8
|8
|14
|30
|Althoff
|6
|6
|0
|19
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marion
|2-3
|1-2
|148/30
|154/31
|Althoff
|3-2
|1-2
|120/24
|131/26
People are also reading…
First Quarter
A: Lucious Dones 71 pass from Braylon Grayson (kick failed), 3:31
A: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
A: Jordan Lewis 76 pass from Braylon Grayson (pass failed), 2:55
M: Patrick Walker 7 run (Brody Larson run), 2:13
Third Quarter
M: Patrick Walker 17 run (Brody Larson run), 7:13
Fourth Quarter
M: 30 run (Brody Larson run), 10:17
A: Lucious Dones 85 kickoff return (pass failed), 10:04
A: Lucious Dones 89 fumble recovery (pass failed), 7:33
M: Tommy Wiseman 72 run (run failed), 7:12
A: Evan Hoffman 25 run (Tyler Schmieder kick), 2:14