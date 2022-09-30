 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Althoff 31, Marion 30

1234Final
Marion0881430
Althoff6601931
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marion2-31-2148/30154/31
Althoff3-21-2120/24131/26

First Quarter

A: Lucious Dones 71 pass from Braylon Grayson (kick failed), 3:31

A: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

A: Jordan Lewis 76 pass from Braylon Grayson (pass failed), 2:55

M: Patrick Walker 7 run (Brody Larson run), 2:13

Third Quarter

M: Patrick Walker 17 run (Brody Larson run), 7:13

Fourth Quarter

M: 30 run (Brody Larson run), 10:17

A: Lucious Dones 85 kickoff return (pass failed), 10:04

A: Lucious Dones 89 fumble recovery (pass failed), 7:33

M: Tommy Wiseman 72 run (run failed), 7:12

A: Evan Hoffman 25 run (Tyler Schmieder kick), 2:14

