Box: Althoff 37, Mount Vernon, Illinois 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|0
|0
|14
|6
|20
|Althoff
|16
|7
|7
|7
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|0-3
|0-1
|32/11
|97/32
|Althoff
|2-2
|1-0
|72/24
|119/40
First Quarter
A: Malik Nave 3 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 8:28
A: Malik Nave 17 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 3:48
A: safety, 2:03
Second Quarter
A: Malik Nave 13 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 11:15
Third Quarter
A: Malik Nave 10 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 5:30
M: Marcus Garrett 59 run (kick failed), 4:25
M: 63 pass from ( run), 2:07
Fourth Quarter
M: 60 interception (run failed), 8:05
A: Malik Nave 3 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 2:00
