Box: Althoff 37, Mount Vernon, Illinois 20
1234Final
Mount Vernon, Illinois0014620
Althoff1677737
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Vernon, Illinois0-30-132/1197/32
Althoff2-21-072/24119/40

First Quarter

A: Malik Nave 3 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 8:28

A: Malik Nave 17 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 3:48

A: safety, 2:03

Second Quarter

A: Malik Nave 13 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 11:15

Third Quarter

A: Malik Nave 10 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 5:30

M: Marcus Garrett 59 run (kick failed), 4:25

M: 63 pass from ( run), 2:07

Fourth Quarter

M: 60 interception (run failed), 8:05

A: Malik Nave 3 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 2:00

