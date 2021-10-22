 Skip to main content
Box: Althoff 42, Gateway STEM 14
Box: Althoff 42, Gateway STEM 14

1234Final
Gateway STEM060814
Althoff71414742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM2-31-186/17132/26
Althoff2-20-077/15113/23

First Quarter

A: Malik Nave 5 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 7:58

Second Quarter

A: Malik Nave 4 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 10:45

G: Dayvion Thurston 1 run (run failed), 5:23

A: Malik Nave 1 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 0:59

Third Quarter

A: Lucious Dones 92 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 4:18

A: Austin Watson 1 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 4:03

Fourth Quarter

A: Nolan Mendonsa 1 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 6:10

G: Anthony Dickerson 15 run (Lamar McCurry pass from Antoine Calvin), 2:29

