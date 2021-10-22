Box: Althoff 42, Gateway STEM 14

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway STEM
|2-3
|1-1
|86/17
|132/26
|Althoff
|2-2
|0-0
|77/15
|113/23
First Quarter
A: Malik Nave 5 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 7:58
Second Quarter
A: Malik Nave 4 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 10:45
G: Dayvion Thurston 1 run (run failed), 5:23
A: Malik Nave 1 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 0:59
Third Quarter
A: Lucious Dones 92 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 4:18
A: Austin Watson 1 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 4:03
Fourth Quarter
A: Nolan Mendonsa 1 run (Jacob Bleisch kick), 6:10
G: Anthony Dickerson 15 run (Lamar McCurry pass from Antoine Calvin), 2:29
