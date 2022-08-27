 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Baltimore St. Frances 20, East St. Louis 13

1234Final
East St. Louis706013
Baltimore St. Frances066820
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis0-10-013/1320/20
Baltimore St. Frances1-00-020/2013/13

First Quarter

E: Larevious Woods 28 pass from Robert Battle ( kick), 1:22

Second Quarter

B: 1 run (run failed), 0:07

Third Quarter

B: 28 pass from (kick failed), 9:03

E: Robert Battle 9 run (kick failed), 1:07

Fourth Quarter

B: 59 pass from ( run), 1:27

