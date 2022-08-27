Box: Baltimore St. Frances 20, East St. Louis 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|7
|0
|6
|0
|13
|Baltimore St. Frances
|0
|6
|6
|8
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|0-1
|0-0
|13/13
|20/20
|Baltimore St. Frances
|1-0
|0-0
|20/20
|13/13
First Quarter
E: Larevious Woods 28 pass from Robert Battle ( kick), 1:22
Second Quarter
B: 1 run (run failed), 0:07
Third Quarter
B: 28 pass from (kick failed), 9:03
E: Robert Battle 9 run (kick failed), 1:07
Fourth Quarter
B: 59 pass from ( run), 1:27