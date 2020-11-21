Box: Blair Oaks 44, Lutheran North 9

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|3
|6
|0
|0
|9
|Blair Oaks
|0
|7
|23
|14
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|5-1
|0-0
|214/36
|87/14
|Blair Oaks
|11-1
|6-0
|614/102
|150/25
First Quarter
L: Jacob Fuller 32 FG, 4:43
Second Quarter
B: 1 run ( kick), 8:08
L: Toriano Pride 30 interception (kick failed), 0:16
Third Quarter
B: 7 run ( pass from ), 10:56
B: pass from ( run), 7:52
B: 11 run ( kick), 1:20
Fourth Quarter
B: pass from ( kick), 9:48
B: 2 run ( kick), 1:56
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.