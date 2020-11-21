 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Blair Oaks 44, Lutheran North 9
0 comments

Box: Blair Oaks 44, Lutheran North 9

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Lutheran North36009
Blair Oaks07231444
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North5-10-0214/3687/14
Blair Oaks11-16-0614/102150/25

First Quarter

L: Jacob Fuller 32 FG, 4:43

Second Quarter

B: 1 run ( kick), 8:08

L: Toriano Pride 30 interception (kick failed), 0:16

Third Quarter

B: 7 run ( pass from ), 10:56

B: pass from ( run), 7:52

B: 11 run ( kick), 1:20

Fourth Quarter

B: pass from ( kick), 9:48

B: 2 run ( kick), 1:56

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports