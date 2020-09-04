Box: Borgia 28, Union 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Union
|0
|0
|7
|7
|14
|Borgia
|14
|7
|7
|0
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|0-2
|0-0
|27/14
|82/41
|Borgia
|2-0
|0-0
|77/38
|26/13
First Quarter
B: Alonzo MacDonald 5 run (Roel Flores kick), 10:12
B: Alonzo MacDonald 1 run (Roel Flores kick), 8:08
Second Quarter
B: Alonzo MacDonald 6 run (Roel Flores kick), 0:35
Third Quarter
B: Spencer Breckenkamp 9 pass from Sam Heggemann (Roel Flores kick), 6:11
U: Luke Koch 2 run (Diago Orozco kick), 3:20
Fourth Quarter
U: Liam Hughes 2 run (Diago Orozco kick), 11:57
