 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Borgia 28, Union 14
0 comments

Box: Borgia 28, Union 14

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
1234Final
Union007714
Borgia1477028
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union0-20-027/1482/41
Borgia2-00-077/3826/13

First Quarter

B: Alonzo MacDonald 5 run (Roel Flores kick), 10:12

B: Alonzo MacDonald 1 run (Roel Flores kick), 8:08

Second Quarter

B: Alonzo MacDonald 6 run (Roel Flores kick), 0:35

Third Quarter

B: Spencer Breckenkamp 9 pass from Sam Heggemann (Roel Flores kick), 6:11

U: Luke Koch 2 run (Diago Orozco kick), 3:20

Fourth Quarter

U: Liam Hughes 2 run (Diago Orozco kick), 11:57

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports