Box: Borgia 34, Carnahan 12
1234Final
Carnahan600612
Borgia7207034
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carnahan3-32-1107/18116/19
Borgia1-60-174/12272/45

First Quarter

C: Tajai Lopes 18 run (run failed), 2:15

B: Trenton Volmert 63 pass from Sam Tuepker (Zachary Mort kick), 2:00

Second Quarter

B: Koen Zeltmann 36 run (Zachary Mort kick), 11:41

B: Koen Zeltmann 18 run (Zachary Mort kick), 8:59

B: Trenton Volmert 10 pass from Koen Zeltmann (kick failed), 2:27

Third Quarter

B: Trenton Volmert 30 run (Zachary Mort kick), 3:28

Fourth Quarter

C: Tarell Gray Jr. 15 run (run failed), 5:26

