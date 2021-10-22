Box: Borgia 34, Carnahan 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carnahan
|6
|0
|0
|6
|12
|Borgia
|7
|20
|7
|0
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carnahan
|3-3
|2-1
|107/18
|116/19
|Borgia
|1-6
|0-1
|74/12
|272/45
First Quarter
C: Tajai Lopes 18 run (run failed), 2:15
B: Trenton Volmert 63 pass from Sam Tuepker (Zachary Mort kick), 2:00
Second Quarter
B: Koen Zeltmann 36 run (Zachary Mort kick), 11:41
B: Koen Zeltmann 18 run (Zachary Mort kick), 8:59
B: Trenton Volmert 10 pass from Koen Zeltmann (kick failed), 2:27
Third Quarter
B: Trenton Volmert 30 run (Zachary Mort kick), 3:28
Fourth Quarter
C: Tarell Gray Jr. 15 run (run failed), 5:26
