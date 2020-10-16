 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 35, Hillsboro 8
Box: Borgia 35, Hillsboro 8

1234Final
Borgia14147035
Hillsboro00088
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia4-21-1188/31102/17
Hillsboro4-43-1276/46278/46

First Quarter

B: Alonzo MacDonald 2 run (Trenton Volmert kick), 9:27

B: Sam Heggemann 1 run (Trenton Volmert kick), 2:23

Second Quarter

B: Tyler Stieffermann 18 run (run failed), 8:19

B: Ryan Kell 50 fumble recovery (Sam Heggemann run), 6:17

Third Quarter

B: Alonzo MacDonald 4 run (Trenton Volmert kick), 2:48

Fourth Quarter

H: Griffin Ray 4 run (Payton Brown run), 8:10

